Former President Jimmy Carter went to bat for Joe Biden at Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention saying Biden "must be our next president."

What he's saying: "Joe Biden was my first and most effective support in the senate. For decades he's been my loyal and dedicated friend," Carter said. "He's has the experience character and decency to bring us together. You deserve a person with integrity and judgment. Someone who's 100% fair, someone who's committed to what is best for the American people. Joe is that kind of leader and he's the right person for this moment in our nation's history."