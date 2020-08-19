27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jimmy Carter: Joe Biden's the "right person for this moment"

Former President Jimmy Carter went to bat for Joe Biden at Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention saying Biden "must be our next president."

What he's saying: "Joe Biden was my first and most effective support in the senate. For decades he's been my loyal and dedicated friend," Carter said. "He's has the experience character and decency to bring us together. You deserve a person with integrity and judgment. Someone who's 100% fair, someone who's committed to what is best for the American people. Joe is that kind of leader and he's the right person for this moment in our nation's history."

Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Updated Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Taylor, the former DHS chief of staff under President Trump, endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday, saying Trump "wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda."

Why it matters: Taylor joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Jonathan Swan
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign ad attacks Biden's mental faculties

Trump campaign ad screenshot

President Trump's re-election campaign launched its most brutal ad of the 2020 election overnight, suggesting Joe Biden has experienced severe mental decline over the past four years.

Driving the news: The digital ad, "What happened to Joe Biden," is timed to overlap with the Democratic National Convention and launches the Trump campaign's four-day takeover of the YouTube masthead.

Alexi McCammond
Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Security guard from NYT endorsement video nominates Biden at convention

The security guard captured praising Joe Biden in a now-viral video from an episode of the New York Times' "The Weekly" last December became the first person to officially nominate Biden at the Democratic convention Tuesday night.

Driving the news: Jacquelyn Brittany met Biden for the first time when she escorted him up to his interview with the Times editorial board before they made their public endorsement of a 2020 presidential candidate. "I love you,” she told Biden. “I do. You’re like my favorite.”

