GOP Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner will not seek re-election

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-Wis.) said Wednesday he will not seek re-election after a 40-year tenure representing his heavily Republican district, according to the the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The big picture: Sensenbrenner is the longest-serving Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and was one of the House managers who presented Bill Clinton's impeachment case to the Senate. House Republicans are hoping to regain the majority from Democrats in 2020, but have already seen 15 retirements so far this cycle — including Texas Rep. Bill Flores earlier on Wednesday.