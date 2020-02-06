2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Jim Jordan named House Judiciary ranking member

Alayna Treene

Reps. Jim Jordan and Doug Collins. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The House Republican Steering Committee has named Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as new ranking member of the House Judiciary Chairman, as Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) steps down from the position to challenge Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) for her Georgia Senate seat, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Why it matters: Jordan is among President Trump's closest allies in Congress, serving as a member of his impeachment defense team during his recent Senate trial. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), another loyal Trump ally, is likely to take over Jordan's position as ranking member of the House Oversight Committee.

