Jim Clyburn: Republican Party must "step away from cult worship"

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told "Axios on HBO" that the Republican Party must "step away from cult worship" and not hand over the organization to just one person.

The big picture: Clyburn said the fate of the country lies not only on Democrats attempting to pass sweeping voting reform and other major legislation, but also on Republicans and independents: "It's high time that we ... think about what's best for this country. If you want to think about what's best for one person, you are teetering on one-person rule. That's an autocracy."

What he's saying: "For a party such as the Republican party, that my parents were members of, for them to turn the whole party apparatus over to one person means you're no longer a party, but you're now a cult," Clyburn said.

"It's time for the right-thinking people in this country to step away from cult worship. That's where a lot of people are headed," he added.

