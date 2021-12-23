House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Driving the news: Clyburn said in a statement that he is asymptomatic and has been quarantining since Sunday. He is fully vaccinated and got his booster shot in September.

Details: Ahead of his granddaughter's wedding, Clyburn and his family took at-home tests on Sunday. After his test was inconclusive, he immediately quarantined and took a PCR test, which came back positive.

What he's saying: "It is a huge sacrifice to miss my granddaughter's wedding, but it is an unfortunate reality that is playing out all across this country due to the proliferation of this virus," Clyburn said in a statement.

"We all must do everything we can to keep one another safe and healthy," he added.

"I urge anyone who has not done so to get their vaccines and boosters. It is the best protection against severe disease and possible death."

The big picture: Clyburn is one of several Congress members who recently contracted the virus.