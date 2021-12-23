Sign up for our daily briefing

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn tests positive for COVID

Shawna Chen

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn speaks during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Nov. 17 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Driving the news: Clyburn said in a statement that he is asymptomatic and has been quarantining since Sunday. He is fully vaccinated and got his booster shot in September.

Details: Ahead of his granddaughter's wedding, Clyburn and his family took at-home tests on Sunday. After his test was inconclusive, he immediately quarantined and took a PCR test, which came back positive.

What he's saying: "It is a huge sacrifice to miss my granddaughter's wedding, but it is an unfortunate reality that is playing out all across this country due to the proliferation of this virus," Clyburn said in a statement.

  • "We all must do everything we can to keep one another safe and healthy," he added.
  • "I urge anyone who has not done so to get their vaccines and boosters. It is the best protection against severe disease and possible death."

The big picture: Clyburn is one of several Congress members who recently contracted the virus.

Caitlin Owens
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's COVID culpability

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In its never-ending race to stay ahead of the coronavirus, the Biden administration keeps falling behind.

Why it matters: The U.S. is facing an overwhelming surge of cases driven by the Omicron variant less than six months after President Biden celebrated "Independence from COVID-⁠19," and experts say the administration could have done more to better prepare the country.

Yacob Reyes
11 hours ago - World

NHL players won't participate in Beijing Olympics due to COVID

Photo: Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

The NHL announced Wednesday that the league's players will not participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Why it matters: The move comes amid a surge in coronavirus infections, largely driven by the newly discovered Omicron variant, and after the league announced that it would briefly postpone all NHL games through Christmas.

Axios
9 hours ago - Health

FDA authorizes first pill to treat COVID at home

Paxlovid. Photo courtesy of Pfizer Inc.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Pfizer's antiviral pill for the treatment of individuals at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Why it matters: At-home COVID-19 treatments, especially Pfizer's Paxlovid, are seen as possible game-changers for the pandemic. The emergency use authorization comes as the U.S. sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations largely driven by the Omicron variant.

