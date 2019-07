Details: The blaze at the Jim Beam warehouse containing 45,000 barrels of bourbon that broke out Wednesday is now out, but clean-up efforts continue at the site, the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said. "The leading edge of the plume is located between Owenton and Carrollton," it said.

"Aeration of the Kentucky River continues in an attempt to increase the low dissolved oxygen levels in the water. ... The on-site stormwater drainage system is being evaluated in an attempt to recover any product or impacted water that may remain within the system."

The big picture: The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has been conducting wildlife assessments and a fish kill count. Results are pending, but WKTV reports thousands of fish have died.

What's next? Authorities expect the alcohol plume to reach the Ohio River early on Monday. "We expect the plume to dissipate quickly at it enters the much, much larger body of water but there could be some impact to aquatic life immediately where the two rivers meet," the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said.