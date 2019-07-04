A massive fire at a Jim Beam warehouse containing 45,000 barrels of bourbon Wednesday is likely to have a "serious impact" on aquatic life after runoff flowed into the Kentucky River, authorities warn.

Details: Government officials said the runoff of whiskey, hose water, barrel residue and charred debris could trigger a "severe fish kill" as bacteria consume the alcohol and use up the water’s oxygen supply, according to the Washington Post. It usually takes 24 hours before runoff effects emerge, an environmental official told WKYTV.