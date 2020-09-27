Jill Biden: "After Trump, you cannot even say the word 'gaffe'"

Jill Biden shut down a question from CNN's Jake Tapper on her husband's occasional gaffes while on the campaign trail, saying "you cannot even go there."

What she's saying: “After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word ‘gaffe,'" Biden said in an interview that aired during CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

The exchange:

TAPPER: "Your husband has been known to make the occasional gaffe."

BIDEN: "You cannot even go there. After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word 'gaffe.'"

TAPPER: "I can’t even say the word gaffe. "

BIDEN: "Nope. Done, it’s gone."

TAPPER: "The gaffe issue is over because - "

BIDEN: "Over. So over. "

The bottom line: Biden told Tapper she believes her husband is ready for Tuesday's presidential debate.

"Oh my gosh, yes he’s ready. One of the things I'm excited for is when the American people see Joe Biden up there on that stage, they're going to see what a president looks like."

