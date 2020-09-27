Jill Biden: "After Trump, you cannot even say the word 'gaffe'"

Jill Biden shut down a question from CNN's Jake Tapper on her husband's occasional gaffes while on the campaign trail, saying "you cannot even go there."
What she's saying: “After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word ‘gaffe,'" Biden said in an interview that aired during CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.
The exchange:
TAPPER: "Your husband has been known to make the occasional gaffe."
BIDEN: "You cannot even go there. After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word 'gaffe.'"
TAPPER: "I can’t even say the word gaffe. "
BIDEN: "Nope. Done, it’s gone."
TAPPER: "The gaffe issue is over because - "
BIDEN: "Over. So over. "
The bottom line: Biden told Tapper she believes her husband is ready for Tuesday's presidential debate.
- "Oh my gosh, yes he’s ready. One of the things I'm excited for is when the American people see Joe Biden up there on that stage, they're going to see what a president looks like."
