41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jill Biden: "After Trump, you cannot even say the word 'gaffe'"

Jill Biden shut down a question from CNN's Jake Tapper on her husband's occasional gaffes while on the campaign trail, saying "you cannot even go there."

What she's saying: “After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word ‘gaffe,'" Biden said in an interview that aired during CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

The exchange:

TAPPER: "Your husband has been known to make the occasional gaffe."
BIDEN: "You cannot even go there. After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word 'gaffe.'"
TAPPER: "I can’t even say the word gaffe. "
BIDEN: "Nope. Done, it’s gone."
TAPPER: "The gaffe issue is over because - "
BIDEN: "Over. So over. "

The bottom line: Biden told Tapper she believes her husband is ready for Tuesday's presidential debate.

  • "Oh my gosh, yes he’s ready. One of the things I'm excited for is when the American people see Joe Biden up there on that stage, they're going to see what a president looks like."

Mike Allen, author of AM
Sep 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden pushes unity message in new TV wave

A fresh Joe Biden ad, "New Start," signals an effort by his campaign to make unity a central theme, underscoring a new passage in his stump speech that says he won't be a president just for Democrats but for all Americans.

What he's saying: The ad — which began Friday night, and is a follow-up to "Fresh Start" — draws from a Biden speech earlier in the week in Manitowoc, Wisconsin:

Axios
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on Supreme Court fight: "This is about whether or not the ACA will exist"

Joe Biden made health care the overwhelming focus of his remarks from Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday, stressing that the Senate confirmation battle over Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court is about preserving the Affordable Care Act in the midst of a pandemic.

Why it matters: Democrats are aggressively pushing the message that Barrett, who has previously criticized Chief Justice John Roberts for his 2012 ruling salvaging the ACA, will seek to invalidate the law when the Supreme Court hears a Trump administration-backed lawsuit against it on Nov. 10.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

McMaster: Trump's peaceful transition comments are a "gift to our adversaries"

President Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses November's presidential election is a "gift to our adversaries," Trump's former national security adviser H.R. McMaster said Sunday.

The big picture: McMaster, a retired three-star general, said that the American people must understand that the military will have "no role" in a presidential transition and that it's "irresponsible" to even talk about it as a possibility.

