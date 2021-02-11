Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff host series of calls with nurses unions

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
First lady Dr. Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Wednesday held a series of phone calls with nurses unions throughout the country to hear about their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Times reports.
What they're saying: Biden and Emhoff told the nurses, who the CDC says are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, that "this administration is fighting for them," according to a spokesperson. But most of their time was spent listening to the nurses' pleas for more protective gear and vaccine doses.
- The duo promised to share nurses' testimonials with President Biden and Vice President Harris.
Between the lines: The calls come after repeated praise from Dr. Biden toward emergency workers in recent weeks — and could signal the direction of her broader platform as first lady.
- One of Dr. Biden's first acts as first lady was filming a video thanking emergency workers. She also taped a similar address with her husband at the Super Bowl last weekend.