Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff host series of calls with nurses unions

First lady Dr. Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Wednesday held a series of phone calls with nurses unions throughout the country to hear about their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Times reports.

What they're saying: Biden and Emhoff told the nurses, who the CDC says are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, that "this administration is fighting for them," according to a spokesperson. But most of their time was spent listening to the nurses' pleas for more protective gear and vaccine doses.

The duo promised to share nurses' testimonials with President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Between the lines: The calls come after repeated praise from Dr. Biden toward emergency workers in recent weeks — and could signal the direction of her broader platform as first lady.