Dems abandon Jill Biden’s free community college push

Jacob Knutson

First lady Jill Biden speaking at the White House on Feb. 2. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Free community college will no longer be included in Democrats' social spending package, which has so far failed to pass in the Senate, first lady Jill Biden announced Monday.

Why it matters: Democrats have abandoned the provision that would give eligible students two years of free education at community colleges — the first lady's signature legislative initiative. She is a professor at a community college in Virginia.

What she's saying: "One year ago, I told this group that Joe was going to fight for community colleges," Biden said during the Community College National Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C.

  • "But Joe also has to make compromises. Congress hasn't passed the Build Back Better agenda — yet. And free community college is no longer a part of that," she added.
  • "We knew this wouldn’t be easy — Joe has always said that. Still, like you, I was disappointed. Because, like you, these aren’t just bills or budgets to me. We know what they mean for real people. For our students."

The big picture: Opposition to the spending package from Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has forced Democrats to winnow out certain provisions to ease spending concerns and salvage the bill, which was last estimated at $1.75 trillion.

  • The House passed the bill in November, and it has since been stalled in the Senate.
  • Tuition costs have ballooned at both four- and two-year institutions over the last two decades, though obtaining a degree from a community college still remains far less expensive than receiving one from a public or private college or university, according to data from the Department of Education.
  • Community colleges typically offer working-class students, immigrants and students of color a more affordable, flexible path to middle-class careers, Axios' Russell Contreras reports.

Go deeper: College enrollment plummets — again

Bob Herman
17 mins ago - Health

Pharmacies feel stiffed on COVID pill payments

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Some pharmacies are getting paid as little as $1 to dispense the COVID antiviral pills made by Pfizer and Merck.

Why it matters: Most pharmacies want to offer the drugs, especially the one from Pfizer that drastically cuts the odds of hospitalization and death. But low payments could hurt Americans' ability to access the pills in some areas if pharmacies decide they can't afford to stock them.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
18 mins ago - Economy & Business

SPACs go global

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. SPAC boom has become a SPAC bust, with dozens of post-merger companies trading below their sale prices. But that hasn't stopped foreign stock exchanges from enthusiastically grasping for the falling knife.

Driving the news: Singapore last month hosted its first SPAC listings, and Hong Kong got its first SPAC filing. London's debut SPAC came in December, around the same time that Brazil approved its own inaugural SPAC.

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden science adviser apologizes for "demeaning" behavior toward staff

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Eric Lander, President Biden's science adviser, has apologized for speaking to White House Office of Science and Technology Policy staff in "a disrespectful or demeaning way," according to a note he sent to OSTP staff this weekend.

The big picture: An investigation found that Lander violated the White House's workplace policy and "corrective action" was taken, according to a OSTP spokesperson.

