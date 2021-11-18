Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call
The Congressional Budget Office estimated Democrats' social spending bill would add no more than $367 billion to the deficit over 10 years, an assessment expected to pave the way for its passage by the House.
The latest: The White House said in a statement after the CBO report that it had updated its own estimates and now believed the package would actually reduce the deficit by $112 billion over a decade.
Between the lines: The CBO's estimates in a summary released Thursday evening did not count revenue offsets from an IRS funding provision, which could reduce the deficit hit to $160 billion.
- According to the CBO, $80 billion in funding for the IRS would raise $207 billion in tax revenue, thus cutting the deficit by $127 billion over 10 years.
- That is at odds with a White House budget estimate that says the IRS funding would cut the deficit by $400 billion, which would make the bill fully paid for.
Why it matters: A handful of moderate House Democrats who have been holdouts on the bill struck a deal with progressives earlier this month to vote for the package if the CBO score is in line with expectations.
- "If the score is what the White House and [Joint Committee on Taxation] had, we're good," Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) told Axios on Tuesday. "There's a little leeway, but it has to be pretty much what they said."
What they're saying: Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, contends that the CBO is severely lowballing the amount of revenue that package will raise from curbing tax avoidance.
- Wyden, in a statement, said even the White House's estimate of $400 billion in deficit reduction is "if anything... too conservative, not too aggressive."
Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the White House.