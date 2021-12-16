Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden administration releases 1,500 files on JFK assassination probe

Prior to his assassination, President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, and Texas Gov. John Connally ride through the streets of Dallas, Texas on Nov. 22, 1963. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images

The Biden administration published almost 1,500 documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963.

Why it matters: The National Archives' release of the internal memos, cables and other files concerning the U.S. government's investigation into Kennedy's death follows a long campaign by advocates to have all documents connected to his killing declassified, the Washington Post notes.

Driving the news: The release is in keeping with a federal statute on the publication of such government files.

  • President Biden had set the deadline for the Kennedy files' release, after publishing was delayed due to the pandemic's impact on the agencies staffed with reviewing the publication.

Between the lines: It'll likely take days to examine the trove of documents and although no significant revelations were immediately clear, some of the redacted CIA files offer glimpses into Lee Harvey Oswald's visits to the embassies of the Soviet Union and Cuba in Mexico City in the months before the assassination.

What they're saying: JFKFacts.org editor Jefferson Morley, who's among the journalists and researchers spending the next few days examining the documents, noted Wednesday that the National Archives has announced plans to "digitize the entire JFK records collection."

  • "In terms of public understanding, this is probably more important than any documents released today," he tweeted.

Background: Former President Trump had in 2017 ordered the release thousands of secret files relating to the assassination, while withholding others on national security grounds.

What's next: Further documents related to Kennedy's killing are expected to be released next year.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
Updated 19 mins ago - Science

Historic storm brings damaging winds, "unprecedented" tornado risk

Satellite image showing smoke plumes from wildfires, blowing dust, and thunderstorms with lightning flashes detected across the Plains on Dec. 15. (CIRA/RAMMB)

An expansive and intensifying storm is unleashing an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the lower 48 states, with winds reaching 85 to 100 mph from Colorado to Iowa along with record warmth that has fueled an ongoing derecho moving into Minnesota and Wisconsin Wednesday evening.

Why it matters: The storm has already set all-time high temperatures for the month of December, as readings soared into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds have knocked out power to more than 315,000 customers in five states, with outages climbing in Iowa and Nebraska, according to poweroutage.us.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
2 hours ago - World

The global decline of democracy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Democratic governance is sliding backward in the U.S. and much of the world, according to a series of recent reports.

Why it matters: The future will be shaped by the push and pull of democratic and autocratic forces within countries and beyond their borders. If supporters of democracies can't halt democracy's retreat, freedom and civil liberties could follow.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana GonzalezYacob Reyes
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"God-awful mess": Biden visits tornado-ravaged Kentucky

Biden in Dawson Springs, Ky. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Wednesday visited tornado-ravaged Kentucky, calling what affected families in hard-hit Mayfield and other areas are going through "a God-awful mess."

The big picture: During his visit, Biden amended the federal disaster declaration he previously approved, making federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, available to cover 100% of the total "eligible costs" for for 30 days, the White House said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow