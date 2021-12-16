Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Prior to his assassination, President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, and Texas Gov. John Connally ride through the streets of Dallas, Texas on Nov. 22, 1963. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images
The Biden administration published almost 1,500 documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963.
Why it matters: The National Archives' release of the internal memos, cables and other files concerning the U.S. government's investigation into Kennedy's death follows a long campaign by advocates to have all documents connected to his killing declassified, the Washington Post notes.
Driving the news: The release is in keeping with a federal statute on the publication of such government files.
- President Biden had set the deadline for the Kennedy files' release, after publishing was delayed due to the pandemic's impact on the agencies staffed with reviewing the publication.
Between the lines: It'll likely take days to examine the trove of documents and although no significant revelations were immediately clear, some of the redacted CIA files offer glimpses into Lee Harvey Oswald's visits to the embassies of the Soviet Union and Cuba in Mexico City in the months before the assassination.
- Other documents outline CIA plans to kill then-Cuban President Fidel Castro, with one file titled "Plots to Assassinate Castro."
What they're saying: JFKFacts.org editor Jefferson Morley, who's among the journalists and researchers spending the next few days examining the documents, noted Wednesday that the National Archives has announced plans to "digitize the entire JFK records collection."
- "In terms of public understanding, this is probably more important than any documents released today," he tweeted.
Background: Former President Trump had in 2017 ordered the release thousands of secret files relating to the assassination, while withholding others on national security grounds.
What's next: Further documents related to Kennedy's killing are expected to be released next year.