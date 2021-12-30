Sign up for our daily briefing

JetBlue cuts more than 1,000 flights in anticipation of Omicron onslaught

Erin Doherty

JetBlue Airway plane at Cancun International Airport on December 8, in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

JetBlue Airways is cancelling over 1,280 flights beginning Thursday through January in an attempt to get ahead of a surge in cases among pilots and flight attendants, CNBC reports.

Why it matters: The move follows days of disrupted travel over the last week, when airlines, including JetBlue, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, cut more than 4,000 flights due to largely due to staffing challenges.

Driving the news: JetBlue canceled 173 flights, or 17% of its scheduled flights Thursday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

  • United Airlines canceled 188 flights, or 8% of its mainline schedule. Alaska Airlines canceled 95 flights, 14% of what it was scheduled to fly.
  • JetBlue did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The big picture: Major airlines and their lobby urged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cut the quarantine period for fully vaccinated people to five days from symptom onset due to the threat of Omicron on staffing.

  • JetBlue amended its leave policies following the CDC's announcement this week shortening its recommended isolation time.

What they're saying: "This past week has been one of our most difficult operating periods during the pandemic," three JetBlue department leaders wrote Tuesday in a note to staff, CNBC reports.

  • "The exponential growth in Omicron cases over just a couple of days is at a level that no one could reasonably prepare for."
  • The flight cancellations are in an effort "to get even further ahead of the expected increase in Omicron cases," the leaders wrote.

Go deeper: Omicron surge and storms disrupt air travel for 4th straight day

Stef W. Kight
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The relentless 2021 news cycle in one chart

Data: Google Trends; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Between a siege on the Capitol building, a Texas snowstorm, Brood X cicadas, the Olympics and a stuck container ship in the Suez Canal — not to mention endless COVID variants it's been a busy year.

Why it matters: In the inaugural Axios-Google Trends news cycle chart, we chronicled the unprecedented first year of President Trump. Four years later, Joe Biden is president and the themes have changed, but America's short attention spans and rapid breaking news cycles continue.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 7 hours ago - World

Blinken slams Hong Kong news outlet raid as police charge 2 with sedition

Patrick Lam, acting editor-in-chief of Stand News (center), is arrested in a raid of the pro-democracy media outlet's offices in Hong Kong on Dec. 29. Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hong Kong police announced Thursday they've formally charged two people with "conspiracy to publish seditious publications," a day after a raid on Stand News' office that's been denounced by Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

Why it matters: Hong Kong previously enjoyed freedoms that saw the city "flourish as a global center for finance, trade, education, and culture," Blinken said in a statement Wednesday evening. But these have been encroached on since China's government passed a draconian national security law last year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
10 hours ago - Health

FDA authorizes Siemens Healthineers' at-home COVID test

A stack of COVID-19 rapid tests from Siemens Healthineers. Photo: Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for an at-home COVID-19 test manufactured by German company Siemens Healthineers.

Why it matters: Companies including Walmart, Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health have this month put limits on the number of at-home COVID-19 testing kits customers can buy as the Omicron and Delta variant surge across the U.S., per Reuters.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow