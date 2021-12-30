JetBlue cuts more than 1,000 flights in anticipation of Omicron onslaught

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
JetBlue Airway plane at Cancun International Airport on December 8, in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
JetBlue Airways is cancelling over 1,280 flights beginning Thursday through January in an attempt to get ahead of a surge in cases among pilots and flight attendants, CNBC reports.
Why it matters: The move follows days of disrupted travel over the last week, when airlines, including JetBlue, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, cut more than 4,000 flights due to largely due to staffing challenges.
Driving the news: JetBlue canceled 173 flights, or 17% of its scheduled flights Thursday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.
- United Airlines canceled 188 flights, or 8% of its mainline schedule. Alaska Airlines canceled 95 flights, 14% of what it was scheduled to fly.
- JetBlue did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The big picture: Major airlines and their lobby urged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cut the quarantine period for fully vaccinated people to five days from symptom onset due to the threat of Omicron on staffing.
- JetBlue amended its leave policies following the CDC's announcement this week shortening its recommended isolation time.
What they're saying: "This past week has been one of our most difficult operating periods during the pandemic," three JetBlue department leaders wrote Tuesday in a note to staff, CNBC reports.
- "The exponential growth in Omicron cases over just a couple of days is at a level that no one could reasonably prepare for."
- The flight cancellations are in an effort "to get even further ahead of the expected increase in Omicron cases," the leaders wrote.
