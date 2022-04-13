Skip to main content
Tax haven freezes $7 billion of Roman Abramovich's assets

Jacob Knutson
Roman Abramovich attending a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow in December 2016. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

A Jersey court froze $7 billion in assets believed to be connected to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Why it matters: It's a massive freeze by the English Channel tax haven, equivalent to half of the billionaire’s publicly estimated wealth, per Bloomberg.

  • Jersey's Royal Court issued the freeze, formally known as a saisie judiciaire, on the assets on April 12. The assets are either located in Jersey or owned by Jersey incorporated entities.

The big picture: Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom last month over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • He's currently attempting to sell Chelsea FC, the Premier League soccer club, while two of his yachts have been identified for seizure in Antigua and Barbuda, Reuters reported.
  • Abramovich is one of many Russian oligarchs facing sanctions and seizures because of the invasion and their relationship with the Kremlin.

