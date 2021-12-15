Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. on the cusp of full employment

Fed chair Jerome Powell during a livestreamed news conference. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The nation's top economic policymaker all but said it Wednesday: America is on the cusp of full employment.

The big picture: "The labor market by many measures is hotter than it ever was" before the pandemic, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told reporters.

Why it matters: It came as the Fed is pulling back on the policies that underpinned the pandemic-era economic and financial market boom as it wages a war to beat back the hottest inflation in almost four decades.

What's new: The Fed will speed up the withdrawal of a form of economic aid and signaled that the era of ultra-low borrowing costs will end earlier (possibly as soon as springtime), as Axios' Kate Marino reports.

The intrigue: The labor market looks much different than the last time it notched full employment before the pandemic by a number of measures — namely, as the virus rages, there are over 2 million fewer workers in the job market compared to pre-pandemic times. It’s fueled the worker shortage and held down the recovery.

  • "We're not going back to the same economy that we had in February 2020," Powell said, noting those workers could be slow to return.

What to watch: Fed officials predict by next year the unemployment rate will match the 50-year low reached before the pandemic.

Go deeper

Kate Marino
11 hours ago - Economy & Business

The "powerful forces" that will help lower long-term inflation

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Right now, we’re in the thick of it. Inflation is coming in hot, and it’s all around us.

The big picture: Much of the current debate centers around when the current bout of inflation will peak and how long it will last.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Andrew Freedman
Updated 40 mins ago - Science

Historic storm bringing damaging winds, "unprecedented" tornado risk

Satellite image showing smoke plumes from wildfires, blowing dust, and thunderstorms with lightning flashes detected across the Plains on Dec. 15. (CIRA/RAMMB)

An expansive and intensifying storm is unleashing an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the lower 48 states on Wednesday, from 100 mph winds in Colorado to record warmth and an ongoing derecho moving from Kansas into Nebraska and Iowa.

Why it matters: The storm has already set all-time high temperatures for the month of December, as readings soar into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds have knocked out power to more than 200,000 customers in four states, with outages climbing in Colorado and Kansas, according to poweroutage.us.

Go deeper (3 min. read)
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
45 mins ago - World

The global decline of democracy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Democratic governance is sliding backward in the U.S. and much of the world, according to a series of recent reports.

Why it matters: The future will be shaped by the push and pull of democratic and autocratic forces within countries and beyond their borders. If supporters of democracies can't halt democracy's retreat, freedom and civil liberties could follow.

Go deeper (2 min. read)