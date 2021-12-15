U.S. on the cusp of full employment

The nation's top economic policymaker all but said it Wednesday: America is on the cusp of full employment.

The big picture: "The labor market by many measures is hotter than it ever was" before the pandemic, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told reporters.

Why it matters: It came as the Fed is pulling back on the policies that underpinned the pandemic-era economic and financial market boom as it wages a war to beat back the hottest inflation in almost four decades.

What's new: The Fed will speed up the withdrawal of a form of economic aid and signaled that the era of ultra-low borrowing costs will end earlier (possibly as soon as springtime), as Axios' Kate Marino reports.

The intrigue: The labor market looks much different than the last time it notched full employment before the pandemic by a number of measures — namely, as the virus rages, there are over 2 million fewer workers in the job market compared to pre-pandemic times. It’s fueled the worker shortage and held down the recovery.

"We're not going back to the same economy that we had in February 2020," Powell said, noting those workers could be slow to return.

What to watch: Fed officials predict by next year the unemployment rate will match the 50-year low reached before the pandemic.