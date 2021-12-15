Fed sees interest rate hikes in 2022

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday a plan to shorten the amount of time it's going to take to bring its emergency bond market purchases to an end — the so-called "taper."

The big picture: These purchases helped stabilize the Treasury bond market at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, shoring up investor confidence and ultimately allowing stocks to begin their sharp rise.

And momentum has arrived for interest rate hikes in 2022: All of the Fed’s 18 committee officials expect liftoff next year, compared to nine in September and seven in June.

Why it matters: As inflation heats up more than the Fed expected, the central bank has re-evaluated its economic projections — and the policy moves that stem from them.

The Fed doesn’t want to begin raising rates until it concludes the taper — so a faster taper gives it the freedom to start hiking earlier in 2022.

By the numbers: Quarterly economic projections released Wednesday by the Fed show expectations for inflation (as measured by core PCE) at 4.4% at the end of this year, compared to 3.7% expected in September. The most recent actual core PCE reading was 4.1%.

As for the taper, the Fed will start to reduce its bond buying by $30 billion per month. The move means it is on track to end purchases by March.

In November, the Fed said it would reduce purchases by $15 billion per month, which had put it on a path to conclude the taper in May.

What's next: Powell's press conference begins today at 2:30pm ET.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.