Fed sees interest rate hikes in 2022

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Gold plated seal inside the Federal Reserve System's Eccles Building. Photo: Brooks Kraft/Getty Images
The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday a plan to shorten the amount of time it's going to take to bring its emergency bond market purchases to an end — the so-called "taper."
The big picture: These purchases helped stabilize the Treasury bond market at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, shoring up investor confidence and ultimately allowing stocks to begin their sharp rise.
- And momentum has arrived for interest rate hikes in 2022: All of the Fed’s 18 committee officials expect liftoff next year, compared to nine in September and seven in June.
Why it matters: As inflation heats up more than the Fed expected, the central bank has re-evaluated its economic projections — and the policy moves that stem from them.
- The Fed doesn’t want to begin raising rates until it concludes the taper — so a faster taper gives it the freedom to start hiking earlier in 2022.
By the numbers: Quarterly economic projections released Wednesday by the Fed show expectations for inflation (as measured by core PCE) at 4.4% at the end of this year, compared to 3.7% expected in September. The most recent actual core PCE reading was 4.1%.
As for the taper, the Fed will start to reduce its bond buying by $30 billion per month. The move means it is on track to end purchases by March.
- In November, the Fed said it would reduce purchases by $15 billion per month, which had put it on a path to conclude the taper in May.
What's next: Powell's press conference begins today at 2:30pm ET.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.