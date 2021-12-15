Sign up for our daily briefing

Fed sees interest rate hikes in 2022

Gold plated seal inside the Federal Reserve System's Eccles Building. Photo: Brooks Kraft/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday a plan to shorten the amount of time it's going to take to bring its emergency bond market purchases to an end — the so-called "taper."

The big picture: These purchases helped stabilize the Treasury bond market at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, shoring up investor confidence and ultimately allowing stocks to begin their sharp rise.

  • And momentum has arrived for interest rate hikes in 2022: All of the Fed’s 18 committee officials expect liftoff next year, compared to nine in September and seven in June.

Why it matters: As inflation heats up more than the Fed expected, the central bank has re-evaluated its economic projections — and the policy moves that stem from them.

  • The Fed doesn’t want to begin raising rates until it concludes the taper — so a faster taper gives it the freedom to start hiking earlier in 2022.

By the numbers: Quarterly economic projections released Wednesday by the Fed show expectations for inflation (as measured by core PCE) at 4.4% at the end of this year, compared to 3.7% expected in September. The most recent actual core PCE reading was 4.1%.

As for the taper, the Fed will start to reduce its bond buying by $30 billion per month. The move means it is on track to end purchases by March.

  • In November, the Fed said it would reduce purchases by $15 billion per month, which had put it on a path to conclude the taper in May.

What's next: Powell's press conference begins today at 2:30pm ET.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
Updated 1 min ago - Science

Historic storm bringing damaging winds, "unprecedented" tornado risk

Map showing the extent of maximum wind gusts, with orange and red showing wind gusts at or above 60 mph, on Dec. 15. Image: Weatherbell.com

An expansive and intensifying storm is unleashing an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the lower 48 states on Wednesday, from 100 mph winds in Colorado to record warmth and the potential for tornadoes in Iowa.

Why it matters: The storm has already set all-time high temperatures for the month of December, as readings soar into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds could knock out power to more than 100,000 people and complicate cleanup efforts from the devastating weekend tornadoes in Central states.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden speaks to families in tornado-ravaged Kentucky

President Biden speaks with a resident as he tours storm damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 15. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden traveled to western Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the devastating damage from last weekend's tornadoes and storms.

The latest: Biden visited Mayfield, one of the hardest-hit areas. There, he received a briefing, toured the tornado-ravaged town and spoke with affected families.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Crypto investor Katie Haun leaving Andreessen Horowitz

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Katie Haun, one of the world's most influential crypto venture capitalists, is leaving Andreessen Horowitz to form her own firm.

Why it matters: Haun has helped turn Andreessen Horowitz into the VC world's largest crypto investor, including a $2.2 billion fund raised earlier this year that's already been deployed.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow