Yes, but: Baden himself pointed out his investigation is incomplete, according to Fox News. He told the network that a homicide would have left a perpetrator's DNA at the scene, but admitted that "we don’t have those results yet."

New York City medical examiner Barbara Simpson, who previously determined Epstein's death to have been a suicide, "strongly disputed" Baden's claims, per the New York Times.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office didn't respond to the Times' request for comment.

Worth noting: Epstein's death has been the center of conspiracy theories almost since the moment it was announced.

President Trump retweeted a baseless conspiracy theory linking Epstein's death to Bill and Hillary Clinton shortly after it occurred.

