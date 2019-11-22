Attorney General Bill Bar concluded Jeffrey Epstein's death was the result of "a perfect storm of screw-ups" during an interview with the AP.

The big picture: The death of the convicted sex offender in one of the most secure jails in America has sparked criminal charges against the guards monitoring him, controversy and even conspiracy theories, given Epstein's links to powerful people around the globe. Barr acknowledged as much in the interview, saying that he "can understand people who immediately — whose minds went to sort of the worst-case scenario."

