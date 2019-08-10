Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Jeffrey Epstein dead in apparent suicide

In this image, Epstein stands and looks at the camera while wearing a sweater pullover
Jeffrey Epstein attends Launch of Radar Magazine in 2005 in New York City. Photo: Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein, a financier and registered sex offender accused of abusing dozens of female minors, is dead in an apparent suicide at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

The backdrop: Epstein was on suicide watch in July, although officials were uncertain if he tried to stage an attempt or was assaulted by other inmates in federal prison. He was accused of witness tampering and paying underage girls hundreds of dollars to engage in sexual acts. He also allegedly asked them to recruit others for his use.

  • Epstein avoided federal criminal charges in 2008.
  • On July 23, "Epstein was found passed out in his jail cell with marks on his neck," per the New York Times. Officials did not confirm if another inmate attacked him or if he attempted suicide.
  • Epstein's first court appearance was July 31, where a federal judge set a tentative trial date for his sex-trafficking case for mid-2020.
  • Per the New York Times, a collection of previously sealed legal documents was revealed Friday by a federal appeals court, publicly divulging new details Epstein and how his associates allegedly recruited women and girls, including from a Florida high school.

What we know:

  • Officials said Epstein, 66, hanged himself and was found Saturday morning at roughly 7:30 am.
  • Per the New York Times, it was unclear whether the authorities installed supplementary safeguards after investigating the July incident as a possible suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free and confidential support for anyone in distress, in addition to prevention and crisis resources. Also available for online chat.

