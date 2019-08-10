Jeffrey Epstein dead in apparent suicide

Jeffrey Epstein, a financier and registered sex offender accused of abusing dozens of female minors, is dead in an apparent suicide at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

The backdrop: Epstein was on suicide watch in July, although officials were uncertain if he tried to stage an attempt or was assaulted by other inmates in federal prison. He was accused of witness tampering and paying underage girls hundreds of dollars to engage in sexual acts. He also allegedly asked them to recruit others for his use.