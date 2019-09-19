Jeff Bezos promises Amazon will hit carbon neutrality 10 years early

”We’ve been in the middle of the herd on this issue, and we want to move to the forefront,” Bezos said.

As part of Amazon’s plan, Bezos commits to...

Speaking with CEOs of other major companies to get them to sign the Climate Pledge.

Adding 100,000 electric delivery vehicles to Amazon’s fleet by 2024. The cars will be built by Rivian, an EV startup in which Amazon has invested.

Regularly measuring and reporting Amazon’s emissions.

Working with Amazon’s suppliers and third-party deliverers to get them to cut their carbon emissions.

Getting to 100% renewable energy in Amazon’s facilities and operations by 2030.

The bottom line: "We’re going to take a hard look at our own campaign contributions, and if there are any climate deniers in there, we’re going to have very carefully at that," Bezos said.

