22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Inslee says Trump's "liberate" tweets are encouraging "illegal activity"

Jacob Knutson

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that President Trump's calls on Twitter to "LIBERATE" states from coronavirus lockdowns last week are "dangerous" and "encourage illegal activity."

Why it matters: Several governors have said that the president's comments damaged efforts to contain the spread of the virus and even contradicted his own recommendations, which say that states shouldn't reopen unless they've reported 14 days of declines.

What he's saying: "We have an order from governors — both Republicans and Democrats — that are basically designed to protect people's health, literally their lives," Inslee said. "To have a president of the United States basically encourage insubordination, to encourage illegal activity — these orders are the law of these states."

  • "To have an American president encourage people to violate the law — I can't remember any time during my time in America where we have seen such a thing."
  • "It is dangerous because it can inspire people to ignore things that actually can save their lives. And I don't know that there's another way to characterize it."
  • "And it's doubly frustrating to us governors because this is such schizophrenia. Because the president is basically asking people, 'Please ignore Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx. Please ignore my own guidelines that I set forth.'"

The other side: Vice President Mike Pence said on "Fox News Sunday" that Trump's tweets are meant to “encourage governors to find ways to safely and responsibly let America go back to work," denying that they are a form of incitement.

Go deeper: Governors respond to Trump's calls to "liberate" states from virus restrictions

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneStef W. Kight

The state-level coronavirus dilemma

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Some U.S. mayors and governors are bracing for new pressures to reopen their economies too soon, and fear second surges of coronavirus infections would only force fresh clampdowns.

What they're saying: "That would be like releasing someone from prison, and then saying, 'Sorry, you need to come back to serve more time,'" Paul TenHaken, the mayor of Sioux Falls, S.D., tells Axios.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump and several states announced moves to ease lockdown restrictions on Saturday, as the U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus continued to rise. It had surpassed 39,000 by early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins.

Lockdown measures: The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced plans Saturday to reopen marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers for personal use "as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed," per a joint statement.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 6 mins ago - Health
Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

As people around the globe tuned in to watch an online benefit event honoring health care workers fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic Saturday night, the COVID-19 death toll passed 160,000.

By the numbers: The virus has infected more than 2.3 million people and killed over 161,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 602,000 people had recovered from the virus by early Sunday. The U.S. has reported the most cases (more than 735,000 from 3.7 million tests). Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 195,000).

Go deeperArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Health