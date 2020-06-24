Besides Fox News and the CIA, President Trump now has another morning briefer, according to Republican sources: Jason Miller, a new top official at Trump's campaign, gives him a fill on what's driving the political day.

Why it matters: Trump, who prizes familiarity, is comfortable with Miller. Aides hope that if Trump is reassured that his team has a plan, he'll be less likely to try to take every element of the campaign into his own hands.

Miller was a Trump whisperer during the 2016 campaign: The two had early-morning conversations about the Trump Tower team's battle plan.

Miller listens as much as he talks. He reads Trump’s verbal cues, and knows how to use gossip and news to get Trump's thinking about different issues.

He then translates Trump-speak into campaign action.

Miller, 45, joined the campaign this month as a senior adviser and is one of the most powerful officials, directing strategy while campaign manager Brad Parscale runs the campaign machine.

Miller has worked in Republican politics for 25 years, including for Rudy Giuliani and Ted Cruz. He left Trump for the private sector at the inauguration, but remained a reliable ally on TV and radio.

Miller has weathered controversy: In June, he left Teneo after attacking House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Twitter. After Trump’s election, Miller was named White House communications director but backed out.

On recent mornings, Miller's prescriptions have ricocheted around Trumpworld through text messages he blasts to conservative influencers and Trump surrogates, including Trump's message for the day, planned hits on Biden and "Quick Bites" from coverage.