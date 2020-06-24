50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Trump's new wakeup call

Mike Allen, author of AM

Jason Miller talks to reporters at Trump Tower on Nov. 16, 2016. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Besides Fox News and the CIA, President Trump now has another morning briefer, according to Republican sources: Jason Miller, a new top official at Trump's campaign, gives him a fill on what's driving the political day.

Why it matters: Trump, who prizes familiarity, is comfortable with Miller. Aides hope that if Trump is reassured that his team has a plan, he'll be less likely to try to take every element of the campaign into his own hands.

  • Miller was a Trump whisperer during the 2016 campaign: The two had early-morning conversations about the Trump Tower team's battle plan.
  • Miller listens as much as he talks. He reads Trump’s verbal cues, and knows how to use gossip and news to get Trump's thinking about different issues.
  • He then translates Trump-speak into campaign action.

Miller, 45, joined the campaign this month as a senior adviser and is one of the most powerful officials, directing strategy while campaign manager Brad Parscale runs the campaign machine.

  • Miller has worked in Republican politics for 25 years, including for Rudy Giuliani and Ted Cruz. He left Trump for the private sector at the inauguration, but remained a reliable ally on TV and radio.
  • Miller has weathered controversy: In June, he left Teneo after attacking House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Twitter. After Trump’s election, Miller was named White House communications director but backed out.

On recent mornings, Miller's prescriptions have ricocheted around Trumpworld through text messages he blasts to conservative influencers and Trump surrogates, including Trump's message for the day, planned hits on Biden and "Quick Bites" from coverage.

  • A recent topic: John Bolton.

Mike Allen
Jun 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden pounces on Trump’s Tulsa "kidding"

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's campaign claimed he was "obviously kidding" when, during last night's return to the campaign trail, he took a crowd-pleasing swipe by suggesting America should slow COVID-19 testing to slow case counts. But a pandemic doesn't make a great punchline.

Why it matters: Joe Biden pounced on the line, kicking off a head-to-head general election campaign after the three-month basement hiatus. The Biden campaign is likely to push that moment into ads.

Jacob Knutson
Updated Jun 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Tulsa fire department says just under 6,200 people attended Trump rally

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Just under 6,200 people attended President Trump's rally in Tulsa Saturday, well below the BOK Center's total capacity of 19,200, a public information officer for the Tulsa Fire Department told Forbes Sunday.

Why it matters: Trump's campaign had planned to turn the rally into a massive pro-Trump festival to energize his re-election bid amid the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests against police brutality. Campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted last week that 800,000 people had signed up to attend the rally.

Jonathan SwanMargaret Talev
Jun 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Trump plots virus-era, made-for-TV mass festival

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump's campaign plans to turn this weekend's Tulsa rally into a massive pro-Trump festival complete with musical acts, and it's flying in high-profile backers and camera crews to show the world the fervency of his supporters.

Details: Organizers are leasing a jet to fly in surrogates the night before and multiple film crews are being brought in to record the event, people familiar with the plans tell Axios. Watch for these scenes to be quickly converted into TV ads.

