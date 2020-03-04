1 hour ago - World

What Jared Kushner told senators about Trump's Middle East peace plan

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Kushner gives a presentation on immigration at a Cabinet meeting. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jared Kushner briefed senators behind closed doors today on the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan, White House officials tell me.

Where things stand: Palestinian leaders swiftly rejected the plan last month, as expected, but Kushner told a bipartisan group from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the international reaction was otherwise encouraging. His briefing was part of an effort to build support for the plan in Washington and overseas.

Using a PowerPoint presentation, Kushner pointed to two factors making a solution harder to reach: increased dependence of Palestinian leaders on foreign aid and increasing expansion by Israeli leaders of settlements in the West Bank.

“Kushner’s message was that every time negotiations failed, the Palestinians got more money and Israel was able to keep expanding the settlements, but the peace process became a false notion and didn’t solve anything. Both parties' leaderships just kept getting what they want without improving the lives of the people."
— Senior White House official

The presentation was the same one Kushner used two weeks ago at a closed meeting of the UN Security Council. His main argument is that the status quo is broken and something else has to be tried.

  • Kushner argued in his presentation that the lingering Israeli-Palestinian conflict is used as a pretext for more radicalization in the Middle East.
  • He told senators that the White House wanted to use the plan not only to try to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but also to bring Israel and the Arab and Muslim worlds closer together.
  • Kushner also presented the senators with a list of reforms he said the Palestinians must undertake to achieve statehood and reduce the risk of creating a failed state in the West Bank and Gaza.

The Palestinians consider the plan a nonstarter, but Kushner emphasized that there were indications it could still move forward. His case:

  • The two main political leaders in Israel support the plan and it didn’t become a controversial issue in the Israeli elections.
  • There were several positive statements about the plan from Arab countries.
  • The EU was not united in opposition to the plan.
  • The Palestinians push against the plan stalled at the UN.

A White House official slammed the Palestinian response to the plan, telling me: "They don't have a real detailed idea of what they want."

"It has exposed the Palestinian leadership who is defending the status quo. We are moving the debate to discussing the technical challenges and the details as opposed to romanticizing about things that people know will never happen."

The flipside: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, meanwhile, has denounced the plan as "an Israeli-American" effort to "put an end to the question of Palestine."

View Kushner's presentation:

Go deeper

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

White House blocks Palestinians at UN, urges direct talks on peace plan

Mahmoud Abbas at the UN Security Council. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

After blocking a Palestinian draft resolution at the UN Security Council rejecting its Middle East peace plan, the White House is signaling that it's willing to make changes to the plan if the Palestinians return to the table.

The backstory: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan in remarks today at the Security Council. That was to be followed by a vote on a resolution condemning the plan, but the Trump administration managed to delay the vote.

Go deeperArrowFeb 11, 2020 - World
Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Palestinians struggle to rally opposition to Trump plan at UN Security Council

Mahmoud Abbas speaks at the UN General Assembly. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

A UN Security Council vote on a Palestinian draft resolution rejecting President Trump's Middle East peace plan has been postponed. It's unclear if and when it will take place.

Why it matters: This is a significant setback for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is expected to give a speech opposing the plan at a special meeting of the Security Council tomorrow.

Go deeperArrowFeb 10, 2020 - World
Dave LawlerBarak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Scoop: Israel and UAE discuss anti-Iran cooperation at secret White House meeting

Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed at the White House in May. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The White House hosted a secret trilateral meeting in December between the U.S., Israel and the UAE on coordination against Iran, Israeli and U.S. officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The meeting, which took place on Dec. 17, is one in a series of steps from the Trump administration to facilitate closer ties between Israel and the Arab states. It included discussion of a UAE-Israel nonaggression pact — an interim step on the way to diplomatic normalization.

Go deeperArrowFeb 4, 2020 - World