White House to announce new steps on Israeli-Palestinian peace plan

President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner said today that the U.S. will announce new steps next week on the Israeli-Palestinian peace plan as a follow-up to the Bahrain conference.

Why it matters: The White House presented in Bahrain the economic part of the peace plan, but most of the international community is anxiously waiting for the political plan. The White House has hinted it will release the peace plan only in November after a new government will be formed in Israel.

