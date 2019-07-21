President Trump’s special envoy Jason Greenblatt said in an interview with PBS last week that the White House is considering whether or not to release the political part of the peace plan before the September 17 elections. Greenblatt said that no decision has been made and that President Trump will be the one to make the final call.

The big picture: Kushner will arrive in the region with Greenblatt, special envoy for Iran Brian Hook, and his deputy Avi Berkowitz. U.S. officials said Kushner and his team are expected to visit Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Qatar and Jerusalem, but that the final itinerary might still change.

The U.S. officials said the goal of the trip is to continue talks with Israel and the Arab countries about the economic part of the plan, which was presented during the Bahrain conference several weeks ago. It's also possible Kushner’s discussions in the region will deal with the political part of the peace plan.

One of the main steps Kushner is seeking to promote during the upcoming trip is the establishment of a multinational fund that will be responsible for the funding and monitoring of the plan to boost the Palestinian economy through projects in the West Bank and Gaza.

U.S. officials told me that two weeks ago Kushner met Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the president of the World Bank, David Malpass, to discuss the establishment of the multinational fund.

Last week, Kushner met in Washington with the foreign minister of Bahrain, Sheikh Khaled Bin Ahmad Al-Khalifa, and proposed basing the fund in Manama. The Bahrainis agreed, but Kushner wants to get other Arab countries on board. Kushner also wants to hear from Arab leaders about how much money they are willing to donate to help boost the Palestinian economy.

