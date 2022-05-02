Jared Kushner will be out Aug. 8 with "Breaking History: A White House Memoir," with the publisher promising never-before-reported tales from the 2016 campaign, the Russia investigation, impeachment and COVID.

Kushner — one of the most powerful figures in the administration of his father-in-law, former President Trump — takes readers "inside debates in the Oval Office, battles at the United Nations, meetings in Arab palaces, and intense negotiations in North Korea, China, Mexico," says the publisher, Broadside Books.

Kushner — who now runs a global investment firm, Affinity Partners — gives his account of "negotiating the largest trade deal in American history, passing bipartisan criminal justice reform, and achieving several of the most significant breakthroughs in diplomacy in the last fifty years: the peace deals known as the Abraham Accords."