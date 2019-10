The big picture: Typhoon Hagibis made landfall on Saturday as a Category 2 storm in Honshu, Japan's largest and most populated island, per the Washington Post and the NYT.

Extreme to advisory level flood and landslide risks were issued across most of northern Japan Saturday, and the national meteorological agency issued an emergency to high wave warning for most of the country.

Japan's meteorological agency issued its highest alert level on Saturday for unprecedented rainfall in Honshu — which includes Tokyo.

issued its highest alert level on Saturday for unprecedented rainfall in Honshu — which includes Tokyo. Hagibis was moving north early Sunday and was forecast to return to over the North Pacific later in the day, per the BBC.

Background: Hagibis' 90 mph boost last week from a tropical storm to a Category 5, 160-mph storm on Monday "marked the speediest leap in storm strength in more than 23 years in that part of the world," the Capital Weather Gang reports.

