Japan halts foreign arrivals after reporting first case of new coronavirus variant

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaking during a press conference in Tokyo on Dec. 25. Photo: Nicolas Datiche/Pool/Getty Images

Japan announced Saturday that it will halt temporarily ban non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country starting on Dec. 28 after it discovered its first case of a new variant of the coronavirus that may be more transmissible, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The new variant, found in passengers arriving from Britain on Friday, has set off concern in the country as Tokyo struggles with a surge in cases heading into New Year holidays.

By the numbers: Tokyo reported 949 cases on Saturday, a record for the capital, according to Reuters.

  • Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday urged people to stay home and avoid social gatherings.

Of note: There is thus far no evidence that the new variant is more deadly — only that it appears more transmissible. There is also no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines will be less effective against the new variant.

The big picture: At least 31 countries have banned travel from the United Kingdom after the British government warned that a new variant of the coronavirus could be up to 70% more transmissible.

  • The new variant has been detected in Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands, according to the BBC.

Go deeper: BioNTech says it could produce vaccine for COVID-19 variant in 6 weeks if needed

Go deeper

Dave Lawler, author of World
5 hours ago - World

The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Vaccinating the world will be perhaps the single greatest global challenge of 2021, and that process is now beginning in earnest.

The big picture: If you're reading this in Europe, the U.S. or one of several other wealthy countries, you will probably have access to a vaccine in 2021. But if you're in a lower-income country, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, you could be waiting until 2023.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated 19 hours ago - Economy & Business

Voice boomed before Music City explosion

Photo: Elliott Anderson/The Tennessean via Reuters

Police say a spooky audio recording boomed from an RV parked in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, just before the vehicle blew up and turned a historic stretch of the bar-lined tourist district into a glass-strewn shambles.

  • Officers, responding to a 5:30 a.m. CT call for shots fired, encountered the RV as the recording played, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a televised briefing.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated Dec 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: TSA screens close to a pre-lockdown high of nearly 1.2 million peopleOne startup's plan to deliver at-home COVID tests — Why Americans will be demanding proof of vaccination
  2. Vaccine: Pope Francis in Christmas message calls for COVID-19 vaccines for everyone — Mexico becomes first Latin American country to vaccinate against COVIDOver 1 million people in the U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine — Fauci acknowledges moving goalposts on herd immunity from COVID-19
  3. Politics: The record-breaking stimulus
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously
  5. World: U.S. to require negative coronavirus test from travelers from the U.K. — New York City will enforce quarantine for U.K. travelers with visits from sheriff's deputies — Antarctica reports first coronavirus casesTaiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow