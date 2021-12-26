Japan won't send diplomatic delegation to Beijing Olympics

Japan has decided not to send a government delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Reuters reported.

Why it matters: A number of countries, including the U.S., have announced diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Games to protest human rights abuses committed by China's government.

But although Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno noted during the Friday briefing that Japan "believes that respect for human rights is important," he did not explicitly define the move as a diplomatic boycott, per CNN.

Driving the news: Japan will still send a contingent of officials with direct ties to the Games, such as Tokyo Olympics Chief Seiko Hashimoto, Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita and Japan's Paralympic Chief Kazuyuki Mori, CNN reported.

Japan has typically been less vocal about human rights issues in China due in part to strong economic ties between the two nations, per Reuters.

