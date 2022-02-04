January jobs growth surged despite Omicron

Sign up for our daily briefing
Employers added a whopping 467,000 jobs in January even as millions of workers were affected by the Omicron variant of COVID.
Driving the news: It is the strongest job creation since October and handily beat expectations. Forecasters had expected 155,000 jobs to be added.
- Meanwhile, the unemployment rate edged up to 4%.
Why it matters: The new numbers show that there is sufficiently strong momentum in the job market, enough so to keep chugging along despite a public health crisis.
The details: It appears that the job creation resulted from employers keeping holiday workers on their payrolls who in a typical year would have been discharged in January. Categories with strong job growth included retail (+61,000) and transportation and warehousing (+54,000).
The big picture: The week on which the Labor Department data is based coincided with the peak of Omicron infections. And indeed, the report said that 6 million Americans were unable to work because their employer was closed due to the pandemic, up from 3.1 million in December.
- The virus mostly shouldn't affect the status of most salaried employees or those with paid sick leave. But the jobs of hourly employees who went unpaid due to illness vanished from employers' payrolls under the procedures used by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Editor's note: Check back for further updates from the report.