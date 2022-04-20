Yellen, Powell walk out of G20 meeting during Russian minister's speech

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell walked out of a G20 meeting on Wednesday when the Russian finance minister, Anton Siluanov, started speaking, according to a source familiar with the matter.

State of play: Yellen and Powell were joined by other world leaders, including European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Siluanov was participating in the meeting virtually, per the New York Times.

The big picture: As Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continues, the walkout shows how increasingly isolated the country is becoming.

President Biden had said last month that he would support Russia being expelled from the G20.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.