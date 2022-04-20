Skip to main content
10 mins ago - Economy & Business

Yellen, Powell walk out of G20 meeting during Russian minister's speech

Oriana Gonzalez
Picture of Janet Yellen
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell walked out of a G20 meeting on Wednesday when the Russian finance minister, Anton Siluanov, started speaking, according to a source familiar with the matter.

State of play: Yellen and Powell were joined by other world leaders, including European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The big picture: As Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continues, the walkout shows how increasingly isolated the country is becoming.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

