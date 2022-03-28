DOJ wants to hire 131 more lawyers to help with Jan. 6 prosecutions

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Department of Justice wants to hire 131 more lawyers to help prosecute cases related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Driving the news: The DOJ is seeking $34.1 million for the effort, according to President Biden's budget request for next year, which was released Monday.

What they're saying: Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Monday that the Jan. 6 investigation is "among the most wide-ranging and most complex that this department has ever undertaken."

She added: "Regardless of whatever resources we seek or get, let's be very, very clear: We are going to continue to do those cases. We are going to hold those perpetrators accountable, no matter where the facts lead us, [and] as the attorney general has said, no matter at what level. We will do those cases."

The big picture: More than 770 people have been charged in prosecutions related to the Jan. 6 attack, according to Business Insider.