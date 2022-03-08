First Jan. 6 rioter to go on trial found guilty of all charges
A jury found Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt guilty of all five charges connected to the Capitol insurrection on Tuesday, CNN reported Tuesday.
Why it matters: Reffitt, 49, carried a gun onto Capitol grounds, interfered with the police line and threatened his son and daughter when he returned to Texas, prosecutors say. He was the first Jan. 6 defendant to go to trial.
- His son later turned him over to the FBI and went on national news to discuss the Trump supporter's involvement with Three Percenters, the far-right militia group.
- Reffitt has been convicted of obstructing an official proceeding, entering and remaining on restricted grounds and obstructing justice by hindering communication through the threat of physical force.
- The jury deliberated for under four hours, according to CNN.
The big picture: More than 750 have been arrested in connection to the insurrection.