Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 2 far-right "America First" activists

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot issued subpoenas Wednesday for far-right leaders Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey, who allegedly encouraged followers to go to D.C. and challenge the 2020 election results.

Why it matters: The action underscores the panel's increasing focus on rallies held ahead of the Capitol attack and how extremists were drawn to former President Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, per the New York Times.

The panel also appears to be looking into the funding of events connected to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Chair Bennie Thompson noted in a statement that public reports indicate "Fuentes and Casey received tens of thousands of dollars in Bitcoin from a French computer programmer, funds the FBI has scrutinized to assess whether funds from this donor were linked to the Capitol attack or otherwise used to fund illegal activity."

The big picture: The panel is demanding records and testimony by Feb. 9 from the pair, who are both "leaders of the 'America First' or 'Groyper movement,'" a group of white nationalists and far-right activists, according to Thompson.

"The Select Committee is seeking facts about the planning, coordination, and funding of events that preceded the violent attack on our democracy," Thompson said.

"We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information relevant to those questions, and we expect them to cooperate with the committee," he added.

Zoom in: Fuentes and Casey were both present on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021 and also made false claims about the election during events in the lead-up to the insurrection, per Thompson.