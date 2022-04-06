Jan. 6 panel obtains emails ex-Trump lawyer tried to shield

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is reviewing a trove of emails that John Eastman, the ex-lawyer of former President Trump, had tried to keep secret, federal court documents filed Tuesday show.

Why it matters: A total of 101 emails, sent between Jan. 4 and Jan. 7, were turned over to the committee after a judge ruled Eastman failed to adequately prove attorney-client privilege to prevent their release, according to the new filings.

The emails purportedly show Eastman and other Trump aides discussing various methods to bar Congress from certifying the 2020 election results, including weaponizing the courts.

What they're saying: “This may have been the first time members of President Trump’s team transformed a legal interpretation of the Electoral Count Act into a day-by-day plan of action,” Judge David Carter wrote in court papers last month.

He added: “In another email thread, Dr. Eastman’s colleagues discuss whether to publish a piece supporting his plan, and they touch on state lawsuits only to criticize how they are being handled by the Trump campaign."

“In a different email thread, Dr. Eastman and a colleague consider how to use a state court ruling to justify Vice President Pence enacting the plan. In another email, a colleague focuses on the ‘plan of action’ after the January 6 attacks.”

The big picture: On Monday, Carter, who had ordered Eastman to turn over a cache of documents, accused Eastman and Trump of launching "a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history."

The committee is confident the records could reveal in greater depth how Trump and those in his inner circle "engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States," earlier court filings stated.

The other side: Eastman, who has so far complied with subpoenas, hasn't been charged with any crimes.