Jan. 6 committee subpoenas tech giants

Shawna Chen

A mob of Trump supporters breaches the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday subpoenaed Alphabet, Meta, Reddit and Twitter for records as part of its investigation of the Capitol insurrection.

Why it matters: The four social media companies have key information related to the spread of misinformation, efforts to overturn the 2020 election and domestic violent extremism, the panel said.

  • Alphabet's YouTube served as a platform for communicating plans of the Jan. 6 attack, including livestreams as it took place, according to the committee.
  • Meta's social media platforms, most prominently Facebook, were reportedly used to spread conspiracy theories about the election, coordinate the Stop the Steal movement and share messages of hate and violence.
  • A Reddit community named "r/The_Donald" gained traction before migrating in 2020 to the website TheDonald.win, which hosted "significant discussion and planning" for the insurrection, per the committee.
  • Twitter was also used to communicate plans and amplify allegations of election fraud, "including by the former President himself," the panel noted in a release. The company was allegedly warned that its users were using the platform to coordinate potential violence ahead of Jan. 6.
  • Spokespersons for Alphabet, Meta and Reddit did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Twitter declined to comment.

The subpoena comes after "inadequate responses" to prior requests for information, the committee said.

What they're saying: "Two key questions for the Select Committee are how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy, and what steps — if any — social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence," committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement.

  • "It’s disappointing that after months of engagement, we still do not have the documents and information necessary to answer those basic questions. ... We cannot allow our important work to be delayed any further."

Andrew Solender
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kevin McCarthy declines interview with Jan. 6 select committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday he will not participate with the Jan. 6 select committee's request to interview him about his communications with former President Trump.

Driving the news: McCarthy, the highest-ranking elected official the panel has asked for information, said that he had nothing to add and criticized the panel's "abuse of power."

Ivana Saric
Jan 11, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump Jr. advisers, ex-White House official

Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot announced its latest batch of subpoenas Tuesday evening, this time focusing on two advisers to Donald Trump Jr. and a former White House official.

Why it matters: The panel said the three individuals subpoenaed — Andy Surabian, Arthur Schwartz and Ross Worthington, are believed to have been involved in the planning and preparations for the rally that former President Trump attended prior to the riot — an allegation strongly rejected by Surabian's attorney.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
9 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Congress to take a look at crypto's carbon footprint

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

A powerful House committee next week will convene a hearing on the energy use of digital cryptocurrency mining.

Why it matters: The Jan. 20 Energy and Commerce Committee hearing highlights growing concern about carbon emissions linked to bitcoin and other currencies, even as the sector vows to get greener.

