Raskin: Ex-Trump press secretary gave "a lot of names" in Jan. 6 conversation

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham named "a lot of names" during their phone call about the events of Jan. 6, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told CNN.

Catch up quick: Raskin, a member of the House select committee investigating the insurrection, invited Grisham to testify before the committee after the two had a "candid" phone call about what was happening in the White House that day.

Grisham was chief of staff to former first lady Melania Trump at the time of the riot.

What they're saying: According to Raskin, Grisham named a "lot of names I had not heard before” and “identified some lines of inquiry that had never occurred to me” during the course of their phone call, per CNN.