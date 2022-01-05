Sign up for our daily briefing
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham at the White House in September 2019. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is scheduled to meet with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Wednesday night, after she was invited by member Rep. Jamin Raskin (D-Md.), according to a source with direct knowledge of the planned meeting.
Why it matters: Grisham, who was replaced as press secretary in April 2020, was chief of staff to former first lady Melania Trump at the time of the riot and may offer the investigation new information on the events inside the White House on and around that day.
The big picture: The invitation to speak before the Jan. 6 committee came after Grisham had a "candid" and "in-depth" phone call with Raskin about what was happening in the White House that day, including conversations involving former President Trump, a source familiar with the call told CNN.
- Grisham, who started working for Trump as a press aide during the 2016 presidential election, was one of the first Trump administration officials to resign over the riot.
- She later said it was a mistake to serve in the Trump administration and that she regretted enabling a culture of "casual dishonesty" at the White House.
Tim Mulvey, a spokesperson for the select committee, declined to comment.
Grisham wrote in a memoir published last year that she confronted the first lady on Jan. 6 with a text that read, “Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?”
- Grisham wrote that Melania Trump responded with “No."
Go deeper ... Scoop: Inside Trump’s Jan. 6 cancellation