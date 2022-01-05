Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Inside Trump’s Jan. 6 cancellation

Jonathan Swan

Before Donald Trump canceled his planned Jan. 6 press conference, several key allies — including hardline Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) — made clear they thought it was a bad idea to invite the national media to Mar-a-Lago to mark the deadly riot.

Why it matters: Trump would have inevitably used his press conference Thursday to portray the rioters as political prisoners, whitewash their actions that day and lie about a "stolen election."

  • Divisions had widened between the former president and congressional Republican leaders over how to handle the anniversary.
  • Trump — like his most fervent allies — wanted to go on offense.
  • Congressional leaders wanted to narrowly condemn the rioters, avoid criticizing Trump or assigning any responsibility to him and quickly pivot to attacking Democrats over their handling of the Jan. 6 investigation.

House and Senate leaders had no involvement in planning Trump's event — which they viewed as a political headache.

  • They were quietly relieved when they saw his statement Tuesday evening announcing he was canceling the press conference.
  • The withdrawal leaves Steve Bannon and Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) as perhaps the only high-profile Trump allies willing to go on the offense through media appearances Thursday.

Behind the scenes: Graham, a frequent phone and golfing buddy of Trump, was one of those who urged him to cancel the press conference.

  • Graham confirmed this to Axios during a phone interview Tuesday night, saying he discussed the subject with Trump over a weekend golf match in West Palm Beach.
  • Graham said Trump brought up the subject and the senator told him "there could be peril in doing a news conference. ... Best to focus on election reform instead."

Ingraham, another influential Trump ally, strongly signaled during her show Monday night she thought Trump shouldn't hold a press conference on Jan. 6.

  • She asked Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) a leading question: "Some things were horrific that happened and shouldn't have happened that day. ... Is it smart for President Trump to do a rally on that particular day, versus next week or the week before?"
  • Banks notably declined the opportunity to publicly advise Trump against doing the event. His answer highlights the stance that nearly all elected Republicans take on any matter involving Trump: total embrace.

What they're saying: Banks told Ingraham he "welcome[s]" Trump doing the press conference.

  • "President Trump has important things to say on Thursday, on Jan. 6," Banks said.
  • "Like so many others, I'm looking forward to hearing what President Trump has to say."

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
Jan 4, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Bannon, Trump to counterprogram Dems for Jan. 6 anniversary

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Former President Trump and fervent allies, including Steve Bannon, plan to go on the offense during Thursday's anniversary of the Capitol insurrection — in fiery contrast with House and Senate Republican leaders, who plan no events, sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.

Why it matters: The starkly differing approaches underscore tensions remaining within the GOP about how to address the deadly riot.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Jan 3, 2022 - Politics & Policy

New York AG subpoenas Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas for two of former President Trump's children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, as part of a civil investigation, according to court documents filed Monday.

Why it matters: The move represents another escalation in the attorney general's investigation into the former president's business practices. James requested a deposition from Trump in early December.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 anniversary events "aren't of much concern"

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol Police chief said Tuesday that he is not concerned about security on the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot this Thursday.

Driving the news: "We're aware of several events that are planned for Thursday. Most of them aren't of much concern to us, there's no intelligence that indicates that there would be any problems," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

