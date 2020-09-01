Lindsey Graham challenger Jamie Harrison on Jacob Blake: "This pain is not new"

Jaime Harrison, the Democrat running against Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, told Alexi McCammond for "Axios on HBO" that he's driven partly by the pain that Black people have long felt, but that now is getting more attention.

"This pain is not new," Harrison said. "That's why I'm working so hard, so that the next generation doesn't have to work hard like this."

"It is hard when I talk to friends and they say the hardest thing that they have to tell their kids is that Santa Claus ain't real," Harrison continued in the emotional interview.

" Well for me, I got two Black boys. And the hardest thing that I have to do is tell them that one day they may lose their life because of the color of their skin."

We are about to close the chapter on the old South and start a whole brand new book that I call the new South. A new South that is bold, that is inclusive, that is diverse.

