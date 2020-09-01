32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham challenger Jamie Harrison on Jacob Blake: "This pain is not new"

Jaime Harrison, the Democrat running against Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, told Alexi McCammond for "Axios on HBO" that he's driven partly by the pain that Black people have long felt, but that now is getting more attention.

  • "This pain is not new," Harrison said. "That's why I'm working so hard, so that the next generation doesn't have to work hard like this."

"It is hard when I talk to friends and they say the hardest thing that they have to tell their kids is that Santa Claus ain't real," Harrison continued in the emotional interview.

  • "Well for me, I got two Black boys. And the hardest thing that I have to do is tell them that one day they may lose their life because of the color of their skin."
  • "We are about to close the chapter on the old South and start a whole brand new book that I call the new South. A new South that is bold, that is inclusive, that is diverse."

Miriam Kramer
18 mins ago - Science

Why the private space industry embraces risk

The space industry has always accepted some level of risk and failure, but as the commercial space industry matures, companies are using failure to their advantage to try to help their businesses succeed.

Why it matters: By taking on more risk and pushing their systems to the limits, space companies may be able to reach ambitious goals — like building a city on Mars or mining the Moon for resources.

Fadel Allassan
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barr issues new rules on FBI surveillance of political campaigns

The Justice Department on Tuesday announced a series of reforms to ensure oversight and accountability over the FBI's process for applying for warrants to conduct surveillance on elected officials and political campaigns.

The big picture: The changes come months after the DOJ inspector general flagged "significant inaccuracies and omissions" in Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) applications used for 2016 Trump campaign official Carter Page during the FBI's Russia investigation.

