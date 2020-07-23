1 hour ago - Technology

Enterprise Apple helper Jamf sees soaring IPO

Ina Fried, author of Login

Jamf CEO Dean Hager, alone in the company's Minnesota offices on IPO day. Photo: Ina Fried/Axios

Jamf, a Minneapolis company that helps businesses manage their employees' use of Apple devices, had a blockbuster first day of trading Wednesday, with shares up nearly 40% in an initial offering that raised $468 million for the firm.

The big picture: CEO Dean Hager told me in an interview he has "absolutely no regrets" that money was left on the table, calling Wednesday "about as energizing a day as we've had in Jamf's history."

Why it matters: Apple, which has traditionally put most of its energy on the consumer market, is a growing force inside businesses. But it leaves a lot of the integration and management tasks to other companies, like Jamf.

Hager isn't concerned that Jamf needs to diversify beyond supporting Apple products, saying that's a $10 billion market growing more than 17% a year. Hager added that research shows 70% of millennials and Generation Z prefer iOS to Android, and Mac to PC, when given the choice.

  • "That means we are at the beginning of this transformation, not nearing the end," Hager said.

Between the lines: Hager also brushed off concerns that Apple could some day take over its business.

History lesson: Jamf started in 2002, long before the iPhone and at a time when Apple was still early in its recovery from years of struggle. In 2017, Vista purchased a controlling interest in Jamf for a reported $733 million — a stake that is now worth billions, with the company's valuation at the end of the IPO day at over $5 billion.

Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 15,258,470 — Total deaths: 624,213 — Total recoveries — 8,702,439Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 3,972,162 — Total deaths: 143,204 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Pandemic is "almost your worst nightmare" — Infections are slowing down in critical hotspots.
  4. Education: America faces a racial divide over school reopening.
  5. Economy: More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment — Mnuchin says coronavirus relief bill will not include payroll tax cut.
  6. World: Mitigation measures have cut flu infections in Southern Hemisphere.
Orion RummlerAlayna Treene
47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mnuchin says coronavirus relief bill will not include payroll tax cut

President Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Rose Garden on May 29. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Republicans' upcoming coronavirus relief proposal will not include a payroll tax cut, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Thursday.

Between the lines: Trump had recently said he wouldn't sign a new stimulus bill without a payroll tax cut — something many people expected he'd be forced to cave on, given its unpopularity among Senate Republicans.

Courtenay Brown
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment

Unemployed hospitality and service workers protest in Miami Beach, Fla. in May. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

More than 31 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits of some form — a slight decline — while roughly 2.3 million filed new applications to receive them last week, a rise from last week's number, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Why it matters: Enhanced unemployment benefits — an extra $600 per week — authorized under the coronavirus stimulus bill are set to expire in coming days, leaving millions of Americans with a smaller financial cushion as cases spike amid the worst economic downturn of our lifetime.

