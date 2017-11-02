 James Comey book title: "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" - Axios

James Comey book title: "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership"

Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

Remember the time that fired FBI Director James Comey testified that during a private White House dinner, President Trump had told him: "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty"?

Well, Axios can reveal that Comey refers mischievously to that conversation in the title of his book out May 1, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership."

Why it matters: Comey kept notes and showed during his testimony that he has an eye and voice for vivid, novelistic detail. He was fired. And the multimillion-dollar book deal — brokered by Javelin, with Flatiron Books. Means, motive, opportunity. This should be good!

Cover below:

P.S. If you can't wait until May for Comey's book, you can check out some of his short-form writing now. He's tweeting as @FormerBu — recent highlights include a trip to Iowa, reportedly for his father-in-law's birthday party.

Haunted by Hillary

Hillary Clinton walks by Donald Trump during the second presidential debate, in St. Louis on Oct. 9, 2016. Photo: Patrick Semansky / AP

While many Democrats wish it weren't so, Hillary Clinton just won't go away. First it was her regret-and-resentment tour. Then the book. And now a rolling wave of 2016 recriminations.

Be smart: As Democrats try to figure out 2020, it's bad enough that they keep re-litigating the Clinton-Trump general election. But top Dems think it's horrendous that the party is now re-litigating the Clinton-Sanders primary.

  • Trump tweets every few days about how she's the real Russian scandal. (Already Friday he has sent off two tweets about the Dems: "Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.....New Donna B book says she paid for and stole the Dem Primary. What about the deleted E-mails, Uranium, Podesta, the Server, plus, plus...")
  • Congressional Republicans and the Wall Street Journal editorial page pile on with calls for investigations.
  • Her campaign is busted paying for the salacious and partly discredited Trump dossier.
  • Worst of all, former DNC chair Donna Brazile — in her book out next Tuesday, "Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House" — accused Clinton of hijacking the DNC to tilt the nomination her way, prompting Bernie and Warren supporters to declare vindication.

A former campaign official says HRC alumni have a strong sense of camaraderie and call around to coordinate and commiserate with each new wave: "It never ceases to amaze all of us how this campaign that's a year old continues to extend into the future."

Clinton's former high command says none of this breaks through in real America. But party insiders know that if they're going to take back the House, Senate or White House, they need to look forward, not backward.

Tech's new Washington problem: Democrats

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser / Axios

Senate Democrats have long been close allies of the tech industry. But this week, it became clear that they've turned into vocal skeptics.

Why it matters: Tech companies have enjoyed cozy relationships with Democrats in Washington over the past decade and are generally aligned with them on policy issues. But now Democrats are enraged over how Google, Twitter and Facebook handled the Russian exploitation of their platforms during the election, and their frustration was on full display during nine hours of tense hearings this week.

In some cases, Republicans — who have never been tech's biggest cheerleaders — actually went easier on the executives.

What it means: The shifting attitudes of Democratic friendlies presents a new vulnerability for the tech industry as it tries to fight back against growing questions about their size, power, and general lack of accountability.

Democrats on Capitol Hill have generally been reliable defenders of tech companies, and tech companies have been reliable campaign contributors for Democrats. But their handling of Russia's social media meddling, which Democrats see as a real factor that helped put Donald Trump in office, is something of a tipping point in their relationship with Silicon Valley.

What they're saying: Several Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee harshly criticized the companies' sluggish response to their questions and their apparent lack of appreciation for the enormous power they wield over public discourse. Their own senators from California — Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein — were particularly biting.

Some key quotes:

Sen. Ron Wyden: "To fight back on this espionage, Americans have to rely on our marketplace of ideas and the institutions that support it. Today, you three represent those institutions. You've discussed your response to these attacks. It is self-evident that in relation to the power your platforms now have, in the past election, you failed."

Sen. Kamala Harris: "With great success comes great responsibility. You are the modern town square and the modern postmaster. You are the phone company and the yellow pages. You are the newspaper and the radio broadcaster and the television station. And you are the emergency alert system."

  • When the companies couldn't answer her question about how much revenue they earned from legitimate ads running on Russian propaganda pages, she fired back, "I find that very difficult to believe," and demanded they put an executive in charge of tracking it.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein: "I don't think you get it. What we're talking about is a cataclysmic change. … What we're talking about is a major foreign power with the sophistication and ability to involve themselves in a presidential election and sow conflict and discord all over this nation...You've created these platforms, and now they are being misused. And you have to be the ones to do something about it — or we will."

Sen Mark Warner: A former tech executive himself, Warner said he was frustrated at the companies' initial dismissive response to congressional inquiries. "Russia's actions are further exposing the dark underbelly of the ecosystem you have created... Candidly, your companies know more about Americans in many ways than the United States government does. The idea that you had no idea that any of this was happening strains [your] credibility."

Sen. Joe Manchin: "You all are one of the largest distributors of news.... You cannot allow this to go on. What you are allowing…is threatening the security, safety and really the sovereignty of this nation.... I wish your CEOs were here. They need to answer for this."

Our thought bubble: While there's no real threat of slapping new regulation on tech companies — other than possible political ad disclosure requirements — the fact that Democrats are publicly shaming tech companies signals a shift in how Washington views Silicon Valley.

The African-American vote nosedived in 2016

The United States saw a big decline in African-American voter turnout between 2012 and 2016, reaching its lowest point since 2000. Read on to see the change in minority voter turnout, state by state.

Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Chris Canipe / Axios
Why it matters: There's been so much discussion of the impact of unprecedented factors in the 2016 election — including Russian meddling in social media — that it's easy to forget more basic factors, like the steep drop in the African-American vote since Barack Obama's two elections as president.

Why it happened: A dip in enthusiasm without Obama on the ballot, as well as restrictive voter ID laws. Among the eight states that instituted strict voter ID laws since 2008, five of them saw immediate drops in minority voter turnout, including dramatic dips in Wisconsin, North Dakota and Georgia.

Data: Census Bureau, National Conference of State Legislatures; Chart: Chris Canipe / Axios

The impact: Between 2012 and 2016, African-Americans shifted from overrepresented to underrepresented among the voters who turned out, according to a Brookings Institution analysis of U.S. census data published in May.


Why searches for "iPhone problems" spike near new releases

For anyone not upgrading to the newest iPhone X which is available for purchase today, it's likely you'll start to notice or wonder why your older generation iPhone seems to have not been working as well lately.

The big picture: According to Google Trends data, every time Apple has released its newest iPhone or OS in the past, there have been significant spikes in searches for terms like “iPhone not working," “iPhone slow," and “iPhone problems."

Data: Google Trends; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios
Why it's happening: This has led to a conspiracy theory that has been revived almost every year, claiming that Apple intentionally slows down old phones to entice iPhone users to upgrade to their newest, often more expensive product. But the phenomenon can also be explained by a few other reasons.

  • Older models have to work harder to run everything the newest, superior OS provides, and therefore consume more energy and battery life, Carolina Milanesi, an analyst for Creative Strategies, explained to Axios. "In the Android world, it's hard to see that because most phones do not get an upgrade to the latest OS. With Apple it's more obvious because the upgrade rate to the latest OS is very high."
  • Apps are upgraded: "One very important thing to consider is that at the same time of an OS upgrade, application developers upgrade their applications. Therefore at the same time the new OS is indexing for Spotlight, it is updating applications, which temporarily would slow down the phone," Patrick Moorhead, an analyst for Moor Insights Strategy told Axios.
    • He pointed out that this slowness is usually just short-term, which would explain why searches drop back down fairly quickly.
  • Psychology: Most iPhone users are quick to update to the newest OS, and tend to be critical of every included change. This critical mindset might cause some to feel like like their phone is working slower than before at first. This could also explain why the interest spike quickly tapers off after a new release.

Case study: Last week, Futuremark released their own study on the performance and battery life of iPhones shortly after a new OS is announced. Their study found that new iOS's did not have any real effect on any model's GPU and CPU scores, which measure performance levels by running a demanding series of tests.

Bottom line: Nothing has been "proven" here, but there are many logical explanations for why iPhones might not run quite as smoothly after an OS update that don't include Apple maliciously hacking their own products.
Scoop: Steve Brill's new start-up

Founder of American Lawyer Steven Brill in 2001. Photo: Ed Bailey / AP

Steve Brill — founder of American Lawyer, Court TV, Brill's Content, and the Yale Journalism Initiative — has almost finished raising $6 million to launch News Guard, which will rate news content so search and social-media platforms can help their users know what to trust.

Why it matters: Brill has a long track record of successful journalistic start-ups. And he's attacking one of the biggest problems in media today: News consumers have trouble distinguishing between credible content and fake news, and the tech platforms have done little to help them.

Startup details:

  • Rating will be done by "qualified, accountable human beings," not algorithms.
  • Brill's co-CEO will be Gordon Crovitz, a Wall Street Journal columnist and former publisher of the paper.
  • They'll hire 40-60 journalists, who will be "well-paid."
  • They expect to have a product for U.S. users by mid-2018.
  • The business model: NewsGuard will charge a license fee for platforms and aggregators, who will make it available to users.
  • The company will create brand awareness by giving browser versions free to news literacy groups, school systems, etc.
Trump administration opts for "Indo-Pacific" over "Asia-Pacific"

South Koreans hold banners with pictures of President Trump during a rally welcoming his visit to the country. Photo: Lee Jin-man / AP

For decades, the region stretching from Australia to Asia has been referred to in Washington as as the "Asia-Pacific." "But as Trump prepares for a five-nation Asian tour, White House officials and even the president himself are steering clear of that term and using 'Indo-Pacific' instead," writes AP's AP's Matthew Pennington.

Why it matters: "By using 'Indo-Pacific,' the administration wants to propagate the idea that it's a region that stretches far beyond China's backyard and the tiger economies of East Asia."

Lawmakers allege harassment on Capitol Hill

The Captiol dome is highlighted by the early morning. Photo: Evan Vucci / AP

One current and three former female lawmakers say they have been harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by fellow members of Congress, AP's Erica Werner and Juliet Linderman write.
Why it matters: The accounts, part of a torrent of revelations following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, raise "troubling questions about the boys' club environment in Congress where male lawmakers can feel empowered to target not only staffers but even their own peers ..."
"The incidents ... usually [occurred] when the women were young newcomers to Congress. They range from isolated comments ... to repeated unwanted come-ons, to ... groping on the House floor. ... [T]he revelations underscore that no woman is immune, even at the highest reaches of government."

"The lawmakers declined to identify the perpetrators by name, but at least two of the men continue to serve in the House. None of the female lawmakers interviewed reported what happened, and some noted it was not clear where they would lodge such a complaint."

The cases:

  1. Former Rep. Mary Bono (R-Calif.) endured "increasingly suggestive comments from a fellow lawmaker ... But when the congressman approached her on the House floor and told her he'd been thinking about her in the shower, she ... confronted the man, who she said still serves in Congress, telling him his comments were demeaning and wrong. And he backed off."
  2. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), described "an incident at a hearing in the 1980s where a male colleague made a sexually suggestive comment ... that he ... wanted to 'associate with the gentle lady.' Boxer said the comment was met with general laughter ... She said she later asked that it be removed from the record."
  3. Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Calif.): "When I was a very new member of Congress in my early 30s, there was a [married,] more senior member who outright propositioned me ... She [said] she would warn other new female members about the lawmaker in question ... [H]e remains in Congress."
  4. Sanchez said "that a different male colleague repeatedly ogled her, and at one point touched her inappropriately on the House floor, while trying to make it appear accidental."
  5. Former Rep. Hilda Solis (D-Calif.), now a Los Angeles County supervisor, "recalls repeated unwanted harassing overtures from one lawmaker, though she declined to name him or go into detail."
Parsing fossil fuels, sexual assault and Rick Perry

Rick Perry speaks with Jim VandeHei and Chuck Todd at an Axios/NBC energy policy event Thursday morning in Washington, D.C. Photo: Chuck Kennedy / Axios

Energy secretary Rick Perry said at our Axios and NBC event Thursday morning that fossil fuels can help prevent sexual assault.

Our thought bubble: Perry's comments, which got picked up by numerous other media outlets, came off as inarticulate and opened him up to a barrage of criticism that he was both inaccurate and insensitive to victims of sexual assault. The underlying point he was implying — fossil-fuel powered electricity helps ensure safety — is a valid though too narrow point.

Gritty details: Perry recounted a story from a recent trip he took to Africa and said it would take fossil fuels to prevent sexual assault there. (His full comments are copied below.) What would have been a fairer comment is to say it takes electricity access (powered by whatever fuel) to ensure safety by providing light in otherwise dark places.

People interpreted his comments as him using sexual assault as a way to tout fossil fuels over other resources like wind and solar. Fossil fuels remain the cheapest option for electricity in many parts of the world, but renewables are catching up. In fact, a top energy analyst recently predicted large swaths of Africa could be powered by renewables (and natural gas) instead of coal. The Trump administration has consistently prioritized fossil fuels over renewables and is run by a president who has faced several allegations of sexual harassment, so connecting the two did not sit well with many people.

For the record: "The Secretary was making the important point that while many Americans take electricity for granted there are people in other countries who are impacted by their lack of electricity," a spokeswoman for Perry said by email.

Go deeper:

  • Andy Revkin, longtime climate change reporter, defended Perry's comments in a series of tweets.
  • Perry's comment in full:
"I just got back from Africa, I'm going to finish up with this, because I think I heard a lady say there are people dying. Let me tell you where people are dying, is in Africa, because of the lack of energy they have there. And it's going to take fossil fuels to push power out into those villages in Africa, where a young girl told me to my face, 'one of the reasons that electricity is so important to me is not only because I'm not going to have to try to read by the light of a fire and have those fumes literally killing people.' But also from the standpoint of sexual assault. When the lights are on, when you have light that shines, the righteousness, if you will, on those types of acts. So from the standpoint of how you really affect people's lives, fossil fuels is going to play a role in that. I happen to think it's going to play a positive role."
Why flood insurance claims were so low after Hurricane Maria

From left: Aerial shots of hurricane damage in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. Photos: AP

As of Oct. 25, FEMA had paid $2.8 billion in federal assistance under the National Flood Insurance Program to people affected by Hurricane Harvey and $179 million to those in the path of Hurricane Irma — but just $121,000 to people in the areas devastated by Maria, per early estimates FEMA provided to Axios. That's because FEMA received 180 times as many claims from Harvey victims as Maria victims.

The big picture: Flood insurance is not available to much of Puerto Rico. Buying flood insurance under the federal program requires municipalities and counties to maintain reasonable flood standards, which may pose too high a cost for most counties on the island, according to R.J. Lehmann, an expert on insurance and financial service policy at the R Street Institute, a free market think tank. "It really comes down to this: Puerto Rico doesn't buy flood insurance because Puerto Rico is very poor," Lehmann said.

By the numbers: In Puerto Rico, 5,267 properties are covered by the National Flood Insurance Program, compared to 1,725,394 properties in Florida, per FEMA data shared with Axios.

The details:

Hurricane Harvey

  • Landfall: Aug. 25, Texas
  • 90,500 claims submitted, including 90,000 from Texas residents and 500 from Louisiana residents
  • 586,758 Texas properties and 495,002 Louisiana properties insured under the NFIP
  • $2.8 billion paid for all claims

Hurricane Irma

  • Landfall: Sept. 10, Florida
  • 30,000 claims submitted, including 25,900 from Florida, 2,200 from South Carolina, 1,900 from Georgia, 73 from the Virgin Islands, 5 from Puerto Rico, 3 from Alabama
  • 1,725,394 Florida properties and 1,383 Virgin Islands properties insured under the NFIP
  • $179 million paid for all claims, including $157 million to residents of Florida, $12 million to Georgia, $8 million to South Carolina

Hurricane Maria

  • Landfall: Sept. 20, Puerto Rico
  • 500 claims received from Puerto Rico
  • 5.267 Puerto Rico properties insured under the NFIP
  • $121,000 paid for all claims
It's also a mortgage problem, Lehmann said. A significant portion of the properties that do have flood insurance are foreclosed, and homeowners who aren't paying their mortgages are not eligible for the flood insurance that comes with it.
"There's a lot that Puerto Rico is going to miss out on" under federal insurance programs like the NFIP, due to the stipulations that the aid comes with, Lehmann said. The island will be much more reliant on federal aid under the Stafford Act to fund its ongoing recovery.
Carter Page testified for 6.5 hours for House Intel probe

Carter Page speaks to reporters after testifying. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Carter Page, the former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's campaign who has come under scrutiny for past contacts with Russian operatives, testified for 6.5 hours Thursday before the House Intelligence Committee. Page did not have a lawyer with him.

Page was asked about a trip to Moscow that he took during the campaign and whether any campaign officials were aware he was going, CNN reports. He said he told Jeff Sessions, who was leading the campaign's foreign policy team, in passing at a campaign dinner (the only time they met), and Sessions had no notable response.

The backdrop: The news comes as Sessions is already under scrutiny over a report that he "shut down" a request from George Papadopoulos, another campaign foreign policy adviser, to arrange a meeting between campaign officials and Vladimir Putin. Sessions had previously testified that he had no knowledge of attempts by anyone on the campaign to cooperate with Russia.

Page to CNN after testifying:

"Back in June 2016, I mentioned in passing that I happened to be planning to give a speech at a university in Moscow. Completely unrelated to my limited volunteer role with the campaign and as I've done dozens of times throughout my life. Understandably, it was as irrelevant then as it is now. If it weren't for the dodgy dossier and all the chaos that those complete lies had created, my passing comment's complete lack of relevance should go without saying."

Rep. Mike Conaway, the Republican leading the committee's investigation:

"I don't make anything sinister out of it. He said Sessions did not react or comment one way or the other. If I were Sessions, I wouldn't have recalled it either. It was just in passing. He was walking out of the room. A guy he had never met before, grabs him, 'Hey, I'm out on the team. I changed my travel plans to go to Russia.'"

Donna Brazile: Clinton campaign rigged the DNC

Donna Brazile, vice chair of the Democratic National Committee and serving as interim chair until November, speaks on the floor of the Democratic National Convention. Photo: Paul Sancya / AP

Donna Brazile, the former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, wrote a scathing tell-all in Politico, accusing Hillary Clinton's campaign of controlling the DNC for her advantage and keeping it on financial "life support."

Why it matters: Brazile is accusing Hillary Clinton and her campaign of "rigging the system" to ensure she would become the party's presidential nominee (not Bernie Sanders). And Brazile argues that it "compromised the party's integrity" during an election in which everyone has since been focused on Russian meddling to help Donald Trump's campaign.

  • President Trump tweeted in response Thursday night: "Donna Brazile just stated the DNC RIGGED the system to illegally steal the Primary from Bernie Sanders. Bought and paid for by Crooked H...This is real collusion and dishonesty. Major violation of Campaign Finance Laws and Money Laundering - where is our Justice Department?
What she found: An agreement between the Clinton campaign and the DNC, specifically a "Joint Fund-Raising Agreement between the DNC, the Hillary Victory Fund, and Hillary for America." Brazile writes that this agreement allowed Clinton to "control the party's finances, strategy, and all the money raised." It even allowed Clinton's campaign to decide the DNC comms director, and her headquarters in Brooklyn was given authority to make final decisions on all mailings, budgeting, data, staffing and analytics.

When Brazile found out, she called Bernie Sanders to tell him the news. "I urged Bernie to work as hard as he could to bring his supporters into the fold with Hillary, and to campaign with all the heart and hope he could muster," she wrote. "[H]e knew and I knew that the alternative was a person who would put the very future of the country in peril. I knew he heard me. I knew he agreed with me, but I never in my life had felt so tiny and powerless as I did making that call."

The details: Typically, as Brazile notes in her article, the DNC victory fund is for whichever candidate becomes the party's nominee — but Clinton's campaign was controlling it even before that happened.

  • Individuals can only make a maximum campaign contribution of $2,700. Those who had maxed out their limit could write another check (for $353,400) specifically to the Hillary Victory Fund. (That broke down to $320,000 for the Victory Fund across 32 states and $33,400 to the DNC.)
  • Aside from the battleground states, the rest transferred their money to the DNC, which was then transferred to the Clinton campaign headquarters in Brooklyn.
  • The Wikileaks emails, which were released right around the convention in July, "revealed Hillary's campaign was grabbing money from the state parties for its own purposes, leaving the states with very little to support down-ballot races," per Brazile.

Brazile blames Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, who "had not been the most active chair in fundraising. ... Debbie was not a good manager. She hadn't been very interested in controlling the party," Brazile wrote.

Twitter: “human error” behind temporary Trump deactivation

Twitter signage is draped on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Mark Lennihan / AP

Twitter released a statement Thursday evening saying an employee had "inadvertently deactivated" President Trump's personal twitter account. The removal of Trump's account caused an immediate reaction among Twitter users, until the account reappeared minutes later.

"Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again."

Update: Twitter said its preliminary investigation shows Trump's account was deactivated by a customer support representative on their last day of work at Twitter.

Trump: "I'm very unhappy" Justice Dept. isn't going after Clinton

Photo: Evan Vucci / AP

President Trump was asked about his campaign pledge to lock Hillary Clinton up in an interview with conservative radio host Larry O'Connor on Thursday:
"The saddest thing is that because I'm the President of the United States I'm not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department, I'm not supposed to be involved with the FBI, I'm not supposed to be doing the kinds of things I would love to be doing and I'm very frustrated by it. I look at what's happening with the Justice Department, why aren't they going after Hillary Clinton with her emails and with the dossier and the kind of money...?"
Why it matters: This is interesting timing for Trump to talk about a desire to bring pressure to bear at the Justice Dept. On this topic and on immigration (below) he is reverting to the kind of polarizing rhetoric we heard from him during the most unscripted moments of the campaign.
More on Justice Dept.

"... it's very discouraging to me, I'll be honest, I'm very unhappy with it that the Justice Department isn't going—now maybe they are but you know as president, you're not supposed to be involved in that process but hopefully they are doing something and maybe at some point we can all have it out."

On Diversity visas

Trump said he had a meeting with 7 Republican senators about reaching an immigration deal that includes eliminating diversity visas:

  • "It's just common sense, these countries aren't giving us their finest people. So when they put them in the lottery, if they even do a fair lottery, they probably don't do that they probably just hand us people that they don't want like this character, this animal, this horror show that just came in and did this horrible damage [in New York]...."
  • "We're supposed to take people that the rest of the world doesn't want and we're supposed to say it's a lovely event, it's not going to happen that way anymore with me."
The facts: The diversity visa program has a merit requirement that applicants must have at least a high school education or have worked two years, of the last five, in a job that requires at least two years of training.

