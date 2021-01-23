The release of the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," has been postponed for the third time as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate Hollywood.

The state of play: The film's release, initially scheduled for April 2020, was first postponed to November 2020, and then to April 2021. MGM said this week that movie's global debut will now be delayed until Oct. 8.

"No Time to Die" was the first major Hollywood movie to push back its global rollout amid coronavirus concerns.

The big picture: The film industry has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic with many movie theaters closed or at reduced capacity.

Some motion picture companies have delayed the debut of major productions, while others have released films on streaming services at the same time or just days after the movies hit theaters.

