Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in Paris

A person holding a candle and a picture of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a vigil outside of the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

A suspected member of the hit squad that murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018 was arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Tuesday, according to AP.

Why it matters: Khalid Aedh Al-Otaibi — who is one of several people sanctioned by the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries over Khashoggi's murder — was trying to board a flight to Riyadh and is now being held on an arrest warrant from Turkey, AP reports, citing a French judicial official.

  • The U.S. and the U.K. said Al-Otaibi was a Saudi government official and a member of the Saudi Royal Guard. French officials said Al-Otaibi was traveling through the country under his own name.

Background: Khashoggi, a U.S.-based Washington Post journalist and a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), was killed and dismembered by a team of operatives waiting inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, according to a U.S. report.

  • Khashoggi's murder fueled massive outrage against Saudi Arabia and fractured its relationship with the U.S., Turkey and other countries.
  • The U.S. report, released earlier this year, implicated MBS in the murder, assessing that he ordered the Saudi operatives, most of whom were governmental officials, to "capture or kill" Khashoggi.

The big picture: The Turkish government issued arrest warrants for at least 26 Saudis over the killing, though Saudi Arabia refused to extradite them and has tried and sentenced many of them itself, according to the BBC.

  • The United Nations and human rights organizations have criticized the trials, saying Saudi judicial officials were are far too lenient during sentencing.

Go deeper: Formula 1 accused of "sportswashing" ahead of controversial Saudi Arabia race

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Americans shrug off Omicron, Axios-Ipsos poll finds — CDC director says number of U.S. Omicron cases "likely to rise."
  2. Vaccines: Omicron gives a shot to boosters — U.S. announces $400M for global COVID vaccine distribution — Vaccine mandates lose steam in the U.S. while Europe doubles down.
  3. States: Gov. Hochul will order some NY hospitals to halt elective surgeries — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: EU drug regulator backs mixing COVID vaccines — Poor global equity likely in COVID pill access — CDC raises travel advisories for France, Portugal to highest level amid COVID surge.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Oriana Gonzalez
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows will stop cooperating with Jan. 6 panel, attorney says

Photo: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, his attorney told Fox News Tuesday.

Why it matters: Meadows, who failed to appear before the panel last month, is believed to have insight into former President Trump's role in efforts to stop the certification of President Biden's election win.

Kate Marino
Updated 7 hours ago - Economy & Business

The billionaire balloon

Data: World Inequality Report 2022; Chart: Axios Visuals

The super-rich are getting stupid rich: New data out today shows the share of global wealth held by the richest slice of humanity swelled by almost a full percentage point during the pandemic.

Driving the news: The top 0.01% of individuals now hold about 11% of the world's wealth, compared to just over 10% in 2020, according to the "World Inequality Report 2022," written by Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman.

