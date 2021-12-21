Sign up for our daily briefing

Jake Sullivan to visit Israel this week to discuss Iran

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet Wednesday with Israeli officials including Naftali Bennett, with Iran "very high on the agenda," a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Monday evening.

Why it matters: The senior official said "time is running out" for the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, and "we will talk with the Israelis on what is going to happen in the coming weeks." Sullivan is also expected to travel to Ramallah and meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The Israeli government is very concerned about the possibility of the Biden administration seeking an interim agreement with Iran.

  • Israeli officials contend a deal that, for example, sees Iran freeze their 60% uranium enrichment in return for some sanctions relief, would effectively give the Iranians billions of dollars without rolling back their nuclear program.

Driving the news: Biden will arrive in Israel on Tuesday afternoon local time and meet later that day with President Isaac Herzog. The following day he'll meet Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

  • Sullivan and his delegation will also take part in the fourth session of a U.S.-Israel working group on Iran.

Go deeper

Noah Garfinkel
11 hours ago - World

Israel bans travel to U.S. and Canada over Omicron variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a press conference on Sunday. Photo: Marc Israel Sellem/JINI via Xinhua

Israeli Cabinet ministers agreed to add the U.S. and Canada to its "red list," banning people from traveling to the countries, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office announced on Monday.

Why it matters: The move comes amid rising case numbers in both countries and as the Omicron variant continues to spread worldwide. The ban will take effect at midnight Wednesday morning after it has been approved by a parliamentary committee.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: COVID isn't finished with us— Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases, CDC says — Biden tests negative after contact with staff member infected with virus — Omicron surge pushes elite colleges back into 2020 mode.
  2. Vaccines: Trump reveals he got COVID vaccine booster shot — Moderna says booster dose effective against Omicron.
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge.
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
3 hours ago - World

Boris Johnson has gone from life of the party to liability

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a police station visit in London on Monday. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Until recently, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's popularity within his party and with the public made his position appear almost invulnerable. Now 6 in 10 Brits think he'll be out of a job by the end of next year.

By the numbers: Johnson's approval ratings have plummeted to a record-low 30%, his Brexit negotiator just abandoned ship, and his image as an electoral juggernaut has been tainted.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

