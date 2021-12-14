Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Jake Sullivan to visit Israel next week to discuss Iran

Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to travel to Israel next week for discussions on Iran as negotiations continue in Vienna on a possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal, three senior Israeli officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The Israeli government is concerned that the Biden administration could opt for a “less for less” deal if the path back to the original agreement remains stuck. Israeli officials claim such a deal will give Iran sanctions relief without rolling back its nuclear program.

Between the lines: During the Obama administration, Sullivan took part in the secret talks with Iran that led to another interim nuclear agreement, the 2013 Joint Plan of Action.

Driving the news: Sullivan is expected to meet Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz.

  • Israeli officials say he's also expected to visit Ramallah for meetings with Palestinian officials.
  • The White House declined to comment on Sullivan’s travel plans.

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
Dec 12, 2021 - World

Iran negotiator "optimistic" despite sanctions impasse

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images

Iran's lead negotiator in the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna criticized the position of the European negotiators Sunday, telling Iranian state-run media that they had failed to propose compromises on the issue of sanctions.

Catch up quick: Negotiations resumed after a months-long standstill following the election of Iran's new hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
15 hours ago - World
How It Happened

Trump says Netanyahu "never wanted peace" with the Palestinians

Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela. Photo: Alex Edelman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

This story comes from the new season of the “How it Happened” podcast. Subscribe to listen to the whole story, including audio recordings of a never before-heard interview with Donald Trump.

Former President Donald Trump contends that one big reason his "ultimate deal" between the Israelis and Palestinians collapsed is that then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu never wanted to make peace.

The big picture: Trump went from a failed Middle East peace plan to four normalization deals between Israel and Arab states within the span of one chaotic, tension-filled year. This behind-the-scenes account of how that happened is based on interviews with Trump and nearly all of the other key players.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
15 hours ago - World
How It Happened

Netanyahu's cold feet almost killed the Abraham Accords

Photo Illustration: Annelise Capossela. Photo: Chen Mengtong/China News Service via Getty Images

This story comes from a brand new season of the “How it Happened” podcast. Subscribe to listen.

The day before a historic diplomatic deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates was to be signed in August 2020, then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to back out.

Why it matters: The Abraham Accords would be seen as both Netanyahu's and Donald Trump's biggest foreign policy achievement. They came about through brinksmanship, tension-filled meetings, angry phone calls and agile diplomacy, all sparked by Netanyahu's threat to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Go deeper (5 min. read)Arrow