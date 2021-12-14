Jake Sullivan to visit Israel next week to discuss Iran

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to travel to Israel next week for discussions on Iran as negotiations continue in Vienna on a possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal, three senior Israeli officials tell Axios.
Why it matters: The Israeli government is concerned that the Biden administration could opt for a “less for less” deal if the path back to the original agreement remains stuck. Israeli officials claim such a deal will give Iran sanctions relief without rolling back its nuclear program.
Between the lines: During the Obama administration, Sullivan took part in the secret talks with Iran that led to another interim nuclear agreement, the 2013 Joint Plan of Action.
- Sullivan recently floated the idea of an interim agreement to his Israeli counterpart if a return to the 2015 deal proves impossible.
Driving the news: Sullivan is expected to meet Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz.
- Israeli officials say he's also expected to visit Ramallah for meetings with Palestinian officials.
- The White House declined to comment on Sullivan’s travel plans.