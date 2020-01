At least 21 people have died in flash floods and landslides in and around the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, and the heavy rainfall that triggered the disaster is set to return Thursday, authorities said, per Reuters.

The impact: The heaviest rainfall in over a decade triggered the "deadliest floods in years," displacing over 30,000 people and bringing power outages to parts of the biggest city in Southeast Asia, Channel News Asia reports. The rain fell over Tuesday night.