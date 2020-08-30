1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Jacob Blake's attorney says Trump has not contacted family about Kenosha visit

Jacob Blake's attorney Benjamin Crump told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that President Trump has not contacted the Blake family ahead of his planned visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, more than a week after police shot Blake seven times in the back.

Why it matters: Protests have erupted in Kenosha and across the country in response to Blake's shooting. Trump, who has made condemning violent protests a key plank of his "law and order" campaign message, plans to visit the city on Tuesday to "survey damage from recent riots," according to a White House spokesperson.

The other side: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris spoke with the Blake family for over an hour last week. It's unclear whether Biden plans to visit Kenosha, but he intends to speak from an undisclosed location this week to denounce the violence.

What Crump is saying: "The Blake family has not been contacted at this time. The Blake family is very respectful of all our elected officials. And as his mother says, she prays for all of our elected officials."

  • "Obviously, [Blake] suffered catastrophic injuries. A bullet pierced his spinal cord, a bullet shattered his vertebrae, a bullet went into his intestines, where he lost most of his intestines. ... A bullet went into his kidney. ... He has two holes in his stomach. He has a hole in his arm. ... For the rest of his life, he is going to be a shell of himself."
  • "And his three little boys were in that car. Ages 8 years old, 5 years old and 3 years old, and they witnessed all of this. So you can only imagine the psychological issues these little babies are going to have. And his 8-year-old son was celebrating his birthday, so imagine what the rest of his birthdays are going to be each year."

What to watch: Trump's trip to Kenosha is "certain to exacerbate tensions in the city, where a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside a courthouse Saturday to denounce police violence," according to AP.

Rebecca Falconer
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to visit Kenosha amid anger over Jacob Blake shooting

President Trump visiting an emergency operation center in Orange, Texas, on Saturday. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday amid unrest over the Aug. 23 police shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed from the waist down, the White House confirmed.

Why it matters: Per AP, Trump's trip is "certain to exacerbate tensions in the city, where a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside a courthouse Saturday to denounce police violence." White House spokesperson Judd Deere told reporters the president would "survey damage from recent riots," AFP reports. Trump is touting his law and order credentials as he seeks re-election.

Axios
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Karen Bass: Purpose of Trump's visit to Kenosha is "to campaign and to agitate"

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, criticized President Trump for his plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, arguing on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the only purpose of the trip is "to campaign and to agitate."

Why it matters: Kenosha has been rocked by violent protests since the police shooting of Jacob Blake, with clashes last week culminating in the shooting death of two people by a 17-year-old member of an armed right-wing group. Trump plans to visit the city on Tuesday to "survey damage from recent riots," according to a White House spokesperson.

Ursula Perano
Updated Aug 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Lawyer says the handcuffs restraining Jacob Blake have been removed

The handcuffs attached to the hospital bed of Jacob Blake — who is paralyzed from the waist down following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin — were removed Friday afternoon, Blake's attorney, Patrick Cafferty, told CNN.

Details: At a press conference Friday, Kenosha Police chief Daniel Miskinis said Blake had been handcuffed to the bed and guarded by officers inside the hospital for "an outstanding warrant for third-degree sexual assault," according to NPR.

