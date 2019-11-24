Member of group that hacked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account arrested

How it works: Chuckling Squad is a prolific user of SIM swapping, a technique through which hackers cajole cell phone companies to transfer a victim's phone number to phones that the hacker controls. From there, SIM swappers can use their access to a supposedly secure phone number to reset account passwords or otherwise tamper with accounts.

The big picture: The lesson from groups like Chuckle Squad and others using the mode of account takeover is that for people who require the most security and attach cell numbers to their accounts, it's important to turn on whatever added protections a mobile provider has to prevent SIM swapping. Those often including adding a passcode to move the phone number or to only allow that service to be done in person.

Go deeper: The rule-free world of federal officials' personal accounts