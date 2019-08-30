Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked

An anonymous user or users posted racial slurs targeting African Americans and promoted Nazi Germany on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's hacked account Friday afternoon.
Why it matters: If Twitter's CEO can be hacked, this raises concerns about other noteworthy figures, including presidents and prime ministers.
Details: Chuckling Squad, mentioned in the tweets, has been tied to hacks of several YouTube and Instagram internet celebrities.
- The hack was public for about 20 minutes before the offensive messages were removed from Twitter.
What they're saying:
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.